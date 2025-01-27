Latest update January 27th, 2025 4:30 AM

Deportees coming back like boomerang

Jan 27, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys hear how Trump seh he deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records. He gon send dem back faster than how dem lef’. Dem boys seh Guyana better brace fuh de “Boomerang Generation” — dem who commit crimes abroad and now flying home, compliments of Uncle Sam.

Back in de 80s and 90s, when deportees start landing, Guyana see crime mek a backflip. Man who never hold a catapult before suddenly know how fuh mek an AK-47 whistle. Dem boys seh America deport skills, not people.

By now de national security man  should be writing one long memo fuh Prezzy, explaining how some of these deportees bring baggage heavier than dem suitcase. America schooling dem in gunplay and drug hustle, and Guyana left fuh host graduation day.

De airport might need fuh get new scanner. Not fuh weapons but fuh scan brainwaves. Who training some of these deportees? Who dem gon link up with? Dem boys seh some deportees does land and start networking faster than internet.

But dem boys know Guyanese like prepare after de fact. Rain fall and people start patch roof. Flood come, then dem dig drain. Now, if when dem bad men come back and crime start spike, everybody gon holler, “What we gon do?”

Guyana need fuh figure out how fuh integrate these people into society. Criminal deportees need jobs, counselling, and one good chat with Granny at de church corner.

Otherwise, dem boys seh Guyana gon become like one big reunion — crime edition. Some of dem criminal deportees gon tek what dem learn in de streets abroad and mix it with what dem know from de streets here.

Dem boys seh prevention better than cure. Prezzy better get brief quick before Guyana end up hosting de next season of Deportee Crime Chronicles.

 Talk half. Leff half.

(Deportees coming back like boomerang)

Features/Columnists

