Archery Guyana Applauds Historic Sports Budget Allocation

Kaieteur Sports- President of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, has commended the Government of Guyana for its groundbreaking $8 billion allocation to the sports sector in the 2025 National Budget.

The announcement, made by Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, represents an extraordinary 42.5% increase from last year’s allocation, a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the holistic development of sports in Guyana.

“This historic investment is a clear indication of the government’s vision to transform the sporting landscape in our country,” stated Persaud-McKinnon. “We are deeply inspired by the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and his relentless drive to enhance sports infrastructure and opportunities.

Equally, we extend immense gratitude to Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, whose expertise, dedication, and tremendous work have been instrumental in shaping the national sports agenda and fostering collaboration across disciplines.”

Acknowledging Mr. Ninvalle’s exceptional leadership, Persaud-McKinnon emphasised his pivotal role in advancing sports development.

“Mr. Ninvalle’s commitment to building a modern sports culture has yielded tangible results, including greater access to resources, stronger partnerships, and a clear pathway for athletes to excel. His hands-on approach and vision have been nothing short of transformative, and we are proud to work alongside such a dedicated leader.”

As part of this transformative journey, Archery Guyana wishes to advocate for a permanent home for archery.

The Federation is earnestly advocating for the establishment of a dedicated facility for archery. “A specialised dedicated ground and home that accommodates the standard Olympic distance of 70 meters is essential for the growth and development of our sport,” Persaud-McKinnon stated.

“Such a facility will not only provide our athletes with a permanent space to train and prepare for international competition but will also serve as a hub for introducing archery, developing young talent and hosting regional and international events. With the government’s support, we are confident this dream can soon become a reality.”

Reflecting on the progress of archery in Guyana, Persaud-McKinnon expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities presented by the increased allocation.

“This historic funding allows us to expand archery’s reach, enhance training programmes, strengthen grassroot initiatives and aim to secure equipment and facilities to ensure athletes are equipped to compete at the highest levels”.

Archery Guyana is thrilled to announce plans to host the prestigious Caribbean Development Championships (CDC) next year, a milestone event that will highlight Guyana’s capacity to host regional tournaments while inspiring our athletes and strengthening our ties with neighbouring nations.

“This event will not only showcase Guyana as a premiere destination for international tournaments but also inspire a new generation of athletes.” she added.

She further noted, “This is an exciting time for sports in Guyana, and Archery Guyana is committed to playing a significant role in this transformative journey.

The government’s visionary investment and working with Federations will pave the way for the sustainable growth of all disciplines, including archery.”

Persaud-McKinnon concluded by reaffirming Archery Guyana’s dedication to national sports development. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and collaboration. With the tremendous support of our Government”. (AG Press Release)

