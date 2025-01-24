EPA and GEA instructed to probe gas- bottle explosions incidents

Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) to conduct a thorough investigation into a series of recent gas bottle-related explosions, which have resulted in two fatalities.

During his regular Thursday press conference, Jagdeo emphasised the need for a prompt and rigorous investigation, stating, “I think this should be a standard thing for the EPA and others, the regulatory bodies have to look at this, the GEA and also the EPA should launch an investigation immediately to look into this.”

The tragic incidents have been linked to gas bottle explosions, with reports confirming the deaths of two individuals as of Wednesday.

In early January, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) initiated investigations into the matter following official complaints from affected individuals. The CCAC released a statement, noting that investigations were underway and would involve relevant industry experts to assess the situation and make recommendations based on their findings. “The CCAC intends to pursue these investigations until there is redress,” the statement read. However, the CCAC has not disclosed which gas company was involved in the complaints, and there have been no updates on the status of the investigation thus far.

Several explosions related to gas cylinders have been reported in recent months, with some victims accusing a specific gas company of negligence. One of the most devastating incidents occurred on the morning of January 4, 2025, at Lot 194, Fifth Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara. A suspected fuel leak from a Massy gas bottle led to a violent explosion that claimed the lives of 55-year-old Basmattie Ganpat and her common-law partner, 58-year-old Manu Sukhu. Both victims were admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Ganpat passed away on January 19, and Sukhu succumbed to his injuries on January 22, 2025. Post-mortem results confirmed that Ganpat died from infected burns sustained in the explosion.

The call for an investigation into the incidents continues as the public and authorities seek answers to prevent further fatalities and ensure the safety of consumers.

