(Body of unidentified man found in drain at Sophia)

Kaieteur News-The body of an unidentified man was, on Wednesday, found inside a drain at Black and White Road, ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.
On Thursday, Police said that the discovery was made around 14:15 hrs.
“The victim is a male of East Indian descent. Preliminary investigations revealed no visible signs of violence,” the Guyana Police Force reported.
The man’s body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits identification.
