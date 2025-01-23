Poverty does not come with a lifetime warranty

Kaieteur News- When the national discussion segues to poverty reduction, it resurrects the age-old debate of state intervention versus personal initiative. It’s the classic story of David versus Goliath, only here David is the man or woman who makes a conscious decision to lift themselves out of poverty; and Goliath is… well, those who sit and wait in the hope that the government will lend a helping hand.

The premise that state intervention is the magic potion for poverty, the golden wand that turns salt and rice into a four-course meal is a recipe for disappointment. Tempting as it is to believe this narrative, the evidence reminds us that history tells a different tale. State intervention has often been about as effective as the present West Indies cricket team.

Think back to cooperative socialism, that grand experiment in collective impoverishment. Back then, the state intervened so vigorously in people’s lives that it practically came home for dinner. Food? Freedom to buy what you wanted? A distant dream. People learned two vital survival skills: how to stand in line for hours and how to make do with little.

But here’s the punch line. Despite the state’s best efforts to keep everyone equally poor, many Guyanese climbed out of poverty anyway. How did they do it? By refusing to accept that their lives should be defined by the whims of state planners with questionable arithmetic skills. Those who were able, packed their bags and headed for greener pastures—or at least pastures where the grass wasn’t rationed. And those who stayed behind hustled and clawed their way to a better life. It wasn’t pretty, but it worked.

Fast forward to today, and the argument still rages: should the state intervene more, or should people simply take matters into their own hands? Let’s be clear—we’re not saying the state shouldn’t play a role. After all, someone has to build the roads that connect villages and the schools that churn out future politicians who will promise to fix them. But to rely solely on state intervention to end poverty is like expecting a mango tree to bear apples—ambitious, but doomed.

You see, poverty is stubborn. It’s structural and cyclical but it does not have to come with a lifetime warranty. It is not deterministic. Just because your grandparents had to sell produce, from the kitchen garden, on the roadside to make ends meet doesn’t mean you’re destined to do the same. Guyanese history is full of stories of people who rose above their circumstances, armed with nothing more than sheer willpower. These are the unsung heroes who remind us that poverty need not be our fate.

Guyanese are the quintessential entrepreneurs. Armed with a few cakes and goodies baked in a kitchen oven and a bicycle or a little roadside stand, this individual can transform a one-bedroom shack into snackette franchises. Did the state help? Perhaps indirectly, by not noticing the absence of a vending license. But the heavy lifting was done by the individual, who saw opportunity in every obstacle and profit in every pothole.

Now, imagine if every citizen embraced this mindset. Instead of waiting for the government to rescue them, they’d start rescuing themselves. It’s not about abandoning hope in the state; it’s about realizing that the state is not your fairy godmother. It’s more like that relative who promises to help you move but shows up late and forgets the truck. Useful? Occasionally. Reliable? Not so much.

And let’s not forget the international perspective. Many countries have lifted themselves out of poverty without relying solely on state intervention. South Korea, Singapore, even India—these nations didn’t wait for handouts; they took charge of their destinies. Guyanese people, too, have that potential. If our foreparents could endure the backbreaking labor of plantations and still find time to save for their children’s futures, what excuse do we have?

Of course, this is not to minimize the role of the state in addressing systemic issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. These are areas where state intervention is not just helpful but essential. But the idea that the state alone can lift an entire population out of poverty is a fantasy best left to election manifestos.

The state provides the framework, the safety net, and the occasional cash grant. But the heavy lifting has to come from individuals who refuse to accept poverty as their destiny. It’s about mindset, determination, and yes, a little bit of luck—though even luck tends to favor those who work hard.

If you’re waiting for the state to solve all your problems, you might as well be waiting for a Guyanese minibus to stick to the speed limit. It’s not going to happen. But if you’re willing to hustle and take risks, there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

After all, Guyana is a land of untapped potential—both in its resources and its people. The question is not whether the state will step in to save us. The question is whether we will step up to save ourselves. And if history is any guide, the answer is a resounding yes.

So go ahead, take that first step. Start that business, learn that skill, chase that dream, get a job – there are plenty available now. That is how most of us lifted ourselves out of deprivation. And when you succeed—as so many Guyanese have before you—don’t forget to thank the state. Not for lifting you out of poverty, but for teaching you the value of doing it yourself.

