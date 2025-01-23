IBA president, CEO makes ‘clarion call’ to President Trump

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- In an extraordinary letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev and Secretary General and CEO Chris Roberts OBE, issued an impassioned call for intervention and collaboration to secure the future of boxing in the Olympic Games.

Their message shines a spotlight on the perilous state of the sport’s relationship with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and raises broader questions about governance, equity, and the sanctity of Olympic traditions.

Boxing’s inclusion in the Olympics dates back to 1904, making it one of the cornerstone sports of the modern Games.

Over the years, it has produced legends like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Vasiliy Lomachenko, and in the case of Guyana, Michael Parris, who not only holds the country’s only Olympic Medal, but his bronze at the 1980 games stands as the only medal in boxing at the Olympics for the English-speaking Caribbean.

The aforementioned boxers, and many others Olympic achievements cemented their places in history. Yet, despite its storied legacy, boxing faces a grim reality; it may be excluded from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This decision stems from a protracted standoff between the IOC and the IBA. At the heart of the dispute are allegations of mismanagement, governance failures, and issues of fairness in officiating.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019, citing concerns about transparency and financial integrity.

The suspension led to the IOC taking over the organization of boxing events for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, leaving the sport’s governing body in a precarious position.

For the IBA, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Losing its Olympic status could irreparably damage the sport’s global standing and deprive young athletes of their ultimate dream.

In their letter, Kremlev and Roberts acknowledge Trump’s storied history with boxing as a promoter and venue host during the 1980s and 1990s, as they appeal to his understanding of the sport’s cultural and economic significance, emphasizing its unique ability to inspire and unite people worldwide.

The IBA’s leaders also commend Trump’s support for maintaining fairness in sports, particularly his stance on the participation of transgender athletes in women’s categories.

They argue that boxing, as a sport rooted in equality and meritocracy, requires clear and enforceable international regulations to protect its integrity.

Their appeal aligns with their broader critique of the IOC, which they accuse of prioritizing political agendas over athletes’ interests.

Boxing’s contribution to the Olympics extends far beyond the ring. According to data from the IOC, boxing consistently ranks among the most-watched sports during the Games, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. Its appeal spans continents and demographics, making it a vital component of the Olympic brand.

Moreover, the sport has been a springboard for countless athletes from underprivileged backgrounds, offering a path to glory and financial stability.

For many nations, particularly in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, Olympic boxing represents a rare opportunity to shine on the global stage. The potential exclusion of boxing from the LA28 Olympics would disproportionately affect these regions, undermining the Olympic ideal of universality.

The IBA’s letter underscores the need for reform within the Olympic movement. They call for a restructuring of the IOC, highlighting issues such as financial mismanagement, low-quality medals, and political interference.

Kremlev and Roberts argue that these shortcomings have eroded trust in the Olympic brand and jeopardized its future.

To address these challenges, the IBA has implemented measures to enhance transparency and accountability. These include a substantial prize money fund for athletes and a commitment to ensuring that all earnings are distributed equitably among boxers, coaches, and national federations.

The IBA also takes pride in providing medals of genuine quality, symbolizing the hard work and sacrifices of its athletes.

The IBA’s plea to Trump is part of a broader effort to secure boxing’s place in the LA28 Olympics. They express hope that new leadership within the IOC, expected to take office in March, will bring about meaningful change.

The IBA envisions a revitalized Olympic movement that prioritizes athletes’ interests, fosters inclusivity, and promotes sports as a tool for peace.

The letter also highlights the potential benefits of hosting the IBA World Boxing Championships in the United States, a move that could reignite American interest in amateur boxing.

The last time this event was held in the U.S. was in 2007, in Chicago. Bringing it back could serve as a catalyst for the sport’s growth and showcase its enduring appeal to American fans.

As the clock ticks down to the LA28 Olympics, the fate of boxing hangs in the balance. The IBA’s letter to Trump is a clarion call for unity and action, urging stakeholders to put aside political differences and work together to preserve the sport’s Olympic legacy.

For millions of boxing enthusiasts and aspiring athletes, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The exclusion of boxing from the Olympics would be a devastating blow to a sport that has given so much to the world.

As Kremlev and Roberts eloquently put it, “The athletes should be at the forefront of any sports organization, and their interests should always prevail.”

In the end, the battle to save Olympic boxing is about more than just a sport. It’s about preserving a tradition that embodies the values of perseverance, fairness, and global unity. The world is watching, and the time to act is now.

