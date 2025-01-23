GBA commends government of budget allocation for sports notes its significance

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has commended the government for their historic allotment of approximately $8B towards the development of the sports sector.

The allocation, which is the largest ever in the history of the nation, was announced by Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

The sum, which is a 73.9% or $3.4B increase on the previous allocation of $4.6B, will afford the continued development of the sports ecosystem under the administration of the Honourable Minister of Sports, Charles Ramson Jr.

This significant investment shows the government’s strong commitment to the expansion and advancement of sports in our country, and we think it will have a significant and favourable effect on boxing’s and athletes’ futures in general.

With this budget increase, the GBA has the wonderful opportunity to reach more communities, grow our programmes, and make even more investments in our athletes’ growth. In addition to helping our boxers perform better on the national and international scene, we think that this dedication will benefit our country as a whole.

In the end, sports can teach resilience, discipline, and teamwork—qualities that carry over from the ring into every part of life. Essentially, the government is promoting a more vibrant and healthy society by bolstering the sporting ecosystem.

This shows a profound appreciation for the role that sport plays in our society and will help the boxing community tremendously, enabling us to achieve greater things.

The GBA is dedicated to collaborating with the government to guarantee that these resources are distributed efficiently, and we want to emphasise our steadfast commitment to fostering and improving the abilities of our boxers and establishing an atmosphere in which they can flourish. The value of sports is demonstrated by this budget increase, which we think is a huge step forward for our nation’s sporting future.

