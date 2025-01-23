(GBA commends government of budget allocation for sports notes its significance)

Latest update January 23rd, 2025 2:17 AM
Jan 23, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has commended the government for their historic allotment of approximately $8B towards the development of the sports sector.
The allocation, which is the largest ever in the history of the nation, was announced by Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.
The sum, which is a 73.9% or $3.4B increase on the previous allocation of $4.6B, will afford the continued development of the sports ecosystem under the administration of the Honourable Minister of Sports, Charles Ramson Jr.
This significant investment shows the government’s strong commitment to the expansion and advancement of sports in our country, and we think it will have a significant and favourable effect on boxing’s and athletes’ futures in general.
With this budget increase, the GBA has the wonderful opportunity to reach more communities, grow our programmes, and make even more investments in our athletes’ growth. In addition to helping our boxers perform better on the national and international scene, we think that this dedication will benefit our country as a whole.
In the end, sports can teach resilience, discipline, and teamwork—qualities that carry over from the ring into every part of life. Essentially, the government is promoting a more vibrant and healthy society by bolstering the sporting ecosystem.
This shows a profound appreciation for the role that sport plays in our society and will help the boxing community tremendously, enabling us to achieve greater things.
The GBA is dedicated to collaborating with the government to guarantee that these resources are distributed efficiently, and we want to emphasise our steadfast commitment to fostering and improving the abilities of our boxers and establishing an atmosphere in which they can flourish. The value of sports is demonstrated by this budget increase, which we think is a huge step forward for our nation’s sporting future.
(GBA commends government of budget allocation for sports notes its significance)
Jan 23, 2025-Stanton Rose Jr to captain team at ‘Nations Cup’ By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana senior national basketball team departed for Paramaribo, Suriname, today to compete in the highly...
Jan 23, 2025
Jan 23, 2025
Jan 23, 2025
Jan 23, 2025
Jan 23, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- When the national discussion segues to poverty reduction, it resurrects the age-old debate... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]