(Buxton man dies after being shot at party)

Kaieteur News- A man identified as Orlando also known as “Wuk Wile” died on Tuesday while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained at a party in Buxton East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Relatives confirmed his demise and Kaieteur News has been able to confirm the shooting.
Details are sketchy about the circumstances that led to the shooting and up to press time police were yet to respond to questions from reporters.
Kaieteur News understands, however, that the shooting, might have stemmed from an old grievance.
A cellphone recorded video of a wounded Orlando was seen by this media house. Persons holding him up in their arms, as they tried to keep him from falling unconscious.
He was taken to a city hospital where he died days later, while receiving treatment.
