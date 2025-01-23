Budget Big, But Oil Deal Small

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh every year when Budget time come round, is like a big masquerade. Everybody got dem opinion. Some people seh de Budget too small, others seh it too big, and a few seh it got more holes than Swiss cheese. But dem boys want to ask a question nobody ain’t asking: Why we fighting over Budget money when we shoulda been fighting fuh more oil money in de first place?

You see, Guyana deh like a man who buy a mansion but only afford to furnish one room. De Budget big, yes, but last year was only 30% of it was coming from oil money. De rest? Borrow, tax, and pray. And pray hard, because when dem oil money dry up—or when de people dem realize we ain’t getting enough from de lopsided contract—we gon still be here scratching we head and wondering why de roof still leaking and de road still got pothole big enough to swallow cow.

Dem boys seh we love distraction. Instead of asking why Exxon taking all de meat and leaving we wid de bone, we here arguing about how de bone should be cooked. Yuh ever hear such madness?

De oil deal wah Guyana sign is de worst in de world, dem boys seh. Some seh it sign wid de devil, others seh it sign wid blindfolds on. But de truth is, we sign it, and now we stuck wid it unless we renegotiate. And yuh think anybody serious bout renegotiation? Nah! Dem big ones telling we, “Oh, we can’t scare away de investors.” But dem boys seh, how come Trinidad renegotiating? How come Suriname renegotiating? Is dem oil sweeter than we own?

And yet here we are, Guyanese people, fighting over de crumbs. De Budget is not de problem. It’s like putting plaster on a sore and expecting de sore to heal. Until we fix de source of de sore—de lopsided oil deal—we gon always be playing catch-up.

Dem boys seh de real issue is priorities. Instead of demanding accountability from dem leaders and pressing fuh a better deal, we prefer to cuss over lil things like old age pensions or which road getting fix first. Imagine arguing over which chicken bone sweeter when yuh coulda been eating steak if de deal was right. Dem boys seh, “Wake up and smell de oil!” De Budget is de symptom. De bad oil deal is de disease. And until we cure it, we gon always be stuck in this cycle, thinking we rich but living poor.

