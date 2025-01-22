US$192M East Coast road project to be completed by end of October

Kaieteur News – The revised deadline for the rehabilitation and extension of the US$192 million East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Road Project (Phase II) is set for October 31, 2025.

This is according to Head of the Ministry of Public Works, Work Services Group (WSG), Ron Rahaman who provided a status update on the project at his ministry’s recent press conference.

According to Rahaman, the physical element of the project is 44 per cent completed.

“They (contractor) have completed in terms of asphalt works 13.9 percent, sand filling and sub-base 30 percent, 50 percent of the bridges have been completed, 60 percent of the Hope Canal Bridge is completed, 50 percent of all culvert works have been completed, and relocation of utilities is 35 percent completed,” Rahaman said.

This publication reported that Phase Two of the project includes the extension of the Railway Embankment Road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau, extension of the main East Coast Roadway from Orange Nassau to Mahaica, as well as rehabilitation of the existing ECD road from Belfield to Orange Nassau, which will allow for additional lanes.

Explaining the project further, Rahaman shared that the East Coast road upgrade entails 40.35km of roadway between Sheriff Street and Orange Nassau.

Of that 40.35km, he said that 30.85km will be a four-lane road. “So, from Belfield to Orange Nassau on the existing roadway will be a two lanes upgrade, from Sheriff Street to Enmore on the Railway Embankment is going to be four lanes, Enmore to Orange Nassau on the railway would be four lanes, Orange Nassau to Mahaica along the existing roadway will be four lanes,” the ministry official stated.

The Government of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China in December 2022 signed a Framework Concessional Loan Agreement to the tune of US$192 million to finance Phase II of the East Coast Road Project.

This Phase will cater also for the construction of 48 bridges and 22 culverts and another Bridge across the Hope Canal.

Kaieteur News had reported that China Railway First Group Co. Limited secured the contract for the works following the national bidding process in 2022. The widening of the ECD highway began under the APNU+AFC government when works on the first phase started in 2017 and was completed in 2020 by the same contractor.

This publication understands that plans to have the East Coast corridor upgraded is aimed at easing traffic congestion and decreasing commute time.

