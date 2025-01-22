Two Trials, Plenty Errors

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh cricket in dis country tekking more hits dan a tuk-tuk on de East Bank road. Fuh months now we had bright sunshine, de kind ah weather perfect fuh cricket. But wha dem Cricket Board boys decide? Two li’l trial matches. Not three, not four, not even two-and-a-half. Just two! It mek you wonder if dem think cricket is a lottery and de team does pick itself.

Dem boys seh if you blink, you miss de trial matches. Young players who been sweating and dreaming fuh years? Dem get bowl out before dem even tek guard. It’s a travesty, man!

Wha dem boys seh last year? Was not much different. It’s like dem treating cricket like one ah dem old cassette players—press repeat and leh it play de same tune every year.

Guyana cricket need a real shake-up, not dem lil two-match window dressing. Wha de Board doing all dem months we had sunshine? Too little first division and other senior cricket being played. We going into a major tournament and we players rusty from lack of match practice. Meanwhile, de young cricketers looking in from outside, like school pickney waiting fuh a late bus.

Dem get rob by the lack of opportunities to make runs and tek wickets to impress de selectors. Imagine you dreaming big, hoping fuh a chance fuh mek de national team, and dem turn up wid a two-match trails. Is not cricket dem playing—dis is a game of musical chairs, and de music done before de youth even reach de field.

Dem boys seh cricket in Guyana need more than an overhaul. It need somebody wid vision and organization. It need more cricket to be played so as to give players a chance and to find the best. If cricket was a crop, dem boys seh Guyana done harvest it bad and leave de field barren.

But don’t worry. Next year, dem guh still call two trial matches, pick almost de same team, and act like dey doing we a favor. Until den, dem boys seh dem young players bettah start playing dominoes. At least dey might get pick fuh something.

Talk half. Leff half

(Two Trials, Plenty Errors)