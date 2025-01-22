Latest update January 22nd, 2025 2:44 AM

Reconstructed $35M Providence Nursery School commissioned

Jan 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education recently commissioned the newly reconstructed $35,700,000 Providence Nursery School at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The rehabilitated school caters for 120 children.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the works on the school was completed in four months and is the 61st nursery school constructed between 2021 and 2024.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand (center) surrounded by students, teachers and educational officials during the ribbon cutting exercise at the newly reconstructed Providence Nursery School. (Photo, Ministry of Education)

The school, which will be supported by 12 fully trained teachers, will provide a modern and nurturing learning environment for the children.

“The newly reconstructed Providence Nursery School stands as a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to improving the quality of early childhood education in Guyana. With 61 nursery schools built between 2021 and 2024, the Ministry has demonstrated its dedication to creating learning spaces that inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and empower children for a lifetime of success,” the ministry reported.

Speaking at the simple ceremony, Minister Manickchand emphasized the ministry’s dedication to building a strong foundation for Guyana’s youngest learners.

She highlighted also that although nursery education is not mandatory in Guyana, the country boasts the highest nursery enrolment rate in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

The minister outlined the Ministry’s Literacy Department’s initiative aimed at ensuring every child across the country achieves age-appropriate literacy and numeracy skills by Grade Four. This means that children would leave nursery school with the ability to read, understand, and apply their literacy and numeracy skills effectively, regardless of their geographic location.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) for Nursery Education, Devendra Persaud spoke of the critical role of early childhood education in shaping the future of young learners.

He said, “As we all know, nursery education is the foundation for a child’s academic and personal growth. Children’s early childhood experiences shape the adults they will become, and the skills they acquire during this time will carry them through their entire lives.”

The ministry has employed a robust approach to provide equitable access to quality education at all levels.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported that the education ministry spent approximately $31.5 billion on the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of schools across the country between the years 2020 and 2024.

At the ministry’s end-of-year-press conference, held earlier this month, it was disclosed by minister Manickchand that $13 billion was spent on the construction of new school buildings, $7 billion on reconstruction works, $8B on major extensions and $2B on major rehabilitation works.

