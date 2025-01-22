Latest update January 22nd, 2025 3:40 AM

Miner shot during shoot-out at Lethem, one arrested

Jan 22, 2025

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old miner from Tabatinga, Lethem, is hospitalized after being shot during a violent incident on Monday in Central Rupununi, Region 9.

The injured man, identified as Dornell Thomson, was shot during a confrontation at a “hot spot” area in Tabatinga, between 10:00 and 11:00 hrs. police said.

Injured: Dornell Thomson

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that a group of four known men were standing at the “hot spot”.

“Shortly after, three men, including Thomson, approached the group on motorcycles. The men were reportedly approached by the suspect (a known character) who was accompanied by an unknown male on a motorcycle, along with someone fitting the description of the now-injured man, Dornell Thomson, who was also on a motorcycle,” police said.

Several gunshots were heard after the initial approach, but police have not yet been able to determine who fired the shots. Following the gunfire, Thomson sought medical treatment at the Lethem Regional Hospital for gunshot wounds to his back and right arm. His condition is considered stable, and he remains under police guard.

Detectives responded to the scene, where they recovered six 9mm spent shells. One suspect, who was riding a motorcycle was arrested and had his hands swabbed for gun powder residue. Additionally, Thomson and two other men who were in the area at the time were also swabbed for gunpowder residue.

