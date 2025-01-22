Chung cops Gold as National Indoor Recurve Archery Open

– Boodhoo dominates ladies’ leg to capture Gold

Kaieteur sports – Archery Guyana (AG) proudly hosted the 2024 National Indoor Recurve Open on January 18-19, 2025, at the Cyril Potter College of Education Auditorium, Turkeyen Campus, East Coast Demerara.

This highly anticipated event brought together archers from across the nation to compete in an atmosphere charged with excitement, camaraderie, and high-performance standards.

Continuing its trailblazing efforts, Archery Guyana ensured the presence of a professional physiotherapist to provide vital support to athletes. Physiotherapist Stowell Barry, a skilled practitioner with a passion for sports therapy, was on-site to deliver tailored treatments that enhanced athlete performance and reduced injury risks.

This initiative, now a hallmark of Archery Nationals, was made possible through the invaluable collaboration of Ms. Vanessa Wickham, the National Sports Clinic, and Dr. Ariane Mangar from the Ministry of Health.

Archery Guyana once again raised the bar by streaming the competition live and utilising the globally recognised IANSEO software for real-time scoring. This ensured immediate updates for athletes, coaches, and fans, adding to the electrifying atmosphere of the event.

The competition delivered riveting performances and showcased the talent and resilience of the participants.

In the Women’s category, Roshini Boodhoo delivered a commanding performance to claim the gold medal, with Karin Toppin earning silver in a spirited showing by the female archers.

In the men’s category, the bronze medal match captivated spectators as Jeewanram Persaud faced off against the 2024 Barebow gold medallist. In a tightly contested battle, Jeewanram emerged victorious, solidifying his place on the podium.

The gold medal match between veteran archer Sean Duncan and newcomer Lucas Chung was the highlight of the event. Chung, competing in his first national competition, held his nerve to tie with Duncan in regulation rounds. The tension peaked as the match went to a one-arrow shoot-off, where Chung’s precision secured him the gold medal.

The energy at the Cyril Potter College of Education Auditorium was electric, with spectators cheering enthusiastically for every shot. The camaraderie among athletes, officials, and fans created an unforgettable experience. Director of Shooting Ryan McKinnon’s leadership and the dedication of competition officials, including Chairperson of Judges Robert Singh and Judges Saeed Karim and Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, ensured the event’s success.

At the presentation ceremony, McKinnon delivered closing remarks, while President Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon expressed profound gratitude to key stakeholders, including: Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association President Godfrey Munroe and Executive Committee, Mr. Samuel Arjoon of Guyana Beverages Inc. (Oasis Water), Ms. Vanessa Wickham, the National Sports Clinic, Dr. Ariane Mangar, Ministry of Health, Physiotherapist Stowell Barry and Members of the media

Special thanks were extended to Principal Mrs. Noella Joseph and Mr. Alque Stanley for the use of the Cyril Potter College Auditorium, a venue that contributed significantly to the event’s success.

Looking ahead, Archery Guyana is excited to announce the upcoming Youth Open, scheduled for February 8-9, 2025 at the National Gymnasium.

Men’s Results:

Gold: Lucas Chung

Silver: Sean Duncan

Bronze: Jeewanram Persaud

Women’s Results:

Gold: Roshini Boodhoo

Silver: Karin Toppin

: Karin Toppin