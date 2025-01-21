Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM

Stepton Barton, 'Superman' Lewis, Pompey, Roger among the gold's

Jan 21, 2025

  • As GDF carts off with Best Gym accolade

Kaieteur Sports- The National Gymnasium, widely regarded as the “Mecca of Boxing,” witnessed three electrifying nights of action during the recently concluded Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Ali National Open Championship. Emerging as the undisputed champions, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym clinched the prestigious Best Gym Award after securing gold medals in five divisional categories on the thrilling final night of competition.

Medalists alongside coaches share photo-op at the National Gymnasium marking the conclusion of the 2025 Terrence Ali Open Tourney.

GDF’s Boxing Gym shone bright, leading the charge for GDF, Collin ‘Superman’ Lewis, Aluko Bess, Orlando Norton, and Joshua Thomas delivered stellar performances that propelled their gym to the 2025 title. Their dominance on the final night of the championship underlined GDF’s continued supremacy in the sport.

The final night opened with a gripping Junior’s final between Curtis McDonald of Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) Boxing Gym and Ryan Roger of Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym. Despite McDonald’s spirited efforts, Roger’s powerful combinations proved too much, earning him a point’s victory after three intense rounds.

67 Kg champion, Collin ‘Superman’ Lewis working into cage (rib) of his opponent Zonoah Lyttle on Sunday. 

In the Youth division, Terron Wintz of the New Amsterdam Boxing Academy (NABA) clinched gold against Simon Haymer of Pace and Power. Wintz’s superior punching accuracy and consistency secured his place as Youth Champion.

The Elite segment showcased the GDF gym’s formidable talent. Ezekiel Persaud surrendered the 57 kg title to his gym mate Joshua Thomas after enduring relentless pressure, culminating in a second-round stoppage at two minutes and 15 seconds.

Forgotten Youth Foundation boxer, Emmanuel Pompey dominating Quince Boyce during the 92 kg final.

Collin ‘Superman’ Lewis added another 67 kg divisional title to his fruitful career. Known for his powerful hooks and precise body jabs, Lewis dominated Zonoah Lyttle, ending the contest just one minute and 15 seconds into the second round.

In the 75 kg final, Orlando Norton outboxed his GDF teammate Shaquille Daw, earning a gold medal with a tactical and disciplined performance. Meanwhile, Aluko Bess showcased exceptional growth in his boxing abilities, defeating Dwayne July with a masterful display of footwork, speed, and adaptability.

FYF’s boxers also made a strong impression during the championship. Septon Barton was unstoppable in the 60 kg division, while Joel Williamson of RHJ triumphed over Simon Joseph of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym to claim gold in the 63.5 kg category. Travis Inverary (FYF) dominated Clifton Graham of the Police Boxing Gym in the 71 kg final, and Emmanuel Pompey added another highlight for FYF with a commanding performance in the 92 kg division.

GDF Boxer went to sleep on the final night of the Terrence Ali National Open Boxing tournament.

Pompey’s bout against Quince Boyce was particularly dramatic. After a dominant first round, Pompey’s relentless aggression forced three consecutive eight-counts in the second round, with Boyce briefly losing consciousness. Although Boyce showed signs of recovery in the third round, Pompey skillfully evaded his attacks, prompting Boyce’s corner to throw in the towel midway through the final round. Pompey secured the gold medal via referee-stopped contest (RSC).

The Terrence Ali National Open Championship showcased the best of Guyanese boxing, with the GDF gym reaffirming its dominance and FYF fighters demonstrating their rising prowess. The event’s thrilling bouts and standout performances left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Guyana’s boxing legacy.

