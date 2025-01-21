Rupununi man sentenced to 10 months in jail for unlawful wounding

… remanded for cattle larceny, other offences

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old man from Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region 9 was, on Monday, sentenced to 10 months in prison for unlawful wounding and was also remanded for stealing cows and other offences.

Carlton Jones, who was arrested on January 18, was charged with several serious offences, including six counts of cattle larceny, inflicting grievous bodily harm, escaping lawful custody, and three counts of unlawful wounding.

Jones appeared before Magistrate Omadatt Chandan at the Lethem Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with both indictable and summary offences. He was not required to enter a plea for the charges of cattle larceny, escaping lawful custody, and inflicting grievous bodily harm. For these charges, he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 11, 2025, for further proceedings.

However, on the unlawful wounding charges for which Jones pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Reports indicate that on November 22, 2024, a Wanted bulletin was issued for Jones in connection with a murder and other serious offences. This followed his escape from the Lethem Police Station on November 18, 2024, just days after he had been detained for the murder of Aeriey Matthews, which occurred some time between October 28 and 29, 2024.

