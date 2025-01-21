Police find 113 lbs of weed in unfinished building at Mahaicony

Kaieteur News- Police on Sunday found 113.05lbs of marijuana in an unfinished concrete building located at Wash Clothes Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

In a statement, police said that during a search of the building, ranks from the narcotics branch discovered four large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic containing the cannabis.

“However, no arrest was made,” Police said, while noting that the narcotics was weighed.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Police find 113 lbs of weed in unfinished building at Mahaicony)