Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM
Jan 21, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Police on Sunday found 113.05lbs of marijuana in an unfinished concrete building located at Wash Clothes Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
In a statement, police said that during a search of the building, ranks from the narcotics branch discovered four large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic containing the cannabis.
“However, no arrest was made,” Police said, while noting that the narcotics was weighed.
Investigations are ongoing.
(Police find 113 lbs of weed in unfinished building at Mahaicony)
Jan 21, 2025Kaieteur Sports- Mainstay Goldstar FC has officially earned its place in Season 7 of the Elite League following a 1-0 victory over Mahaica Determinators FC in the Qualification Play-Off Finals held...
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- What if in tabling the 2025 Budget, the Minister with responsibility for Finance did... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]