People does play games with yuh mind

Kaieteur News- Dem Boys Seh yesterday some friends drop by me house fuh lil tea, and de wife nearly drop down when she check de pantry. She pull me aside, whisper, “No sugar in de house. How we gon serve tea?”

Me, being de quick thinker, wink at she and seh, “No worry, darling. Just make de tea without sugar. I gon handle de rest.”

Tea come out hot and nice, and de guests all settle down. I clap me hands and seh, “Let’s play a lil game of chance. One cup of tea got no sugar. Whoever drink dat one gon carry all ah we out fuh big dinner tonight.”

Right away, everybody start sip dem tea slow-slow. Deh tek small taste and peep pon each other face. Nobody ain’t seh a word.

When de tea done, one guest seh, “Boy, I never taste tea so sweet in all me life.” Another one nod and seh, “You wife know how fuh mek tea, man. De sweetness jus right!” De rest agree, claiming dem cup sweeter than syrup. Ah had to hold back me laugh. Nobody know dat all de tea bin sugarless. But dem guests so frighten fuh spend money, dem convince demself de tea sweet. Dem Boys Seh, sometimes life is all in yuh mind. And when yuh tell people is a game, dem does mek up de rules to suit demself.

Talk half. Leff half.

