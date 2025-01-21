Kumaka, Suddie to get new markets through $2.7B allocation

Kaieteur News- Having advanced works on several markets across the country last year, the Government of Guyana will move to construct new market structures at Kumaka in Region One and at Suddie in Region Two through its $2.7 billion budgetary allocation this year.

This was revealed by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented this year’s National Budget on Friday. It was reported that this year’s budgetary allocation is $1.382 trillion.

Speaking about the investments his government made on market infrastructure nationwide, the Senior Minister explained that they have since completed phased construction, reconstruction and upgrading of markets in Charity, Region Two; East Ruimveldt in Georgetown; Hydronie, Leonora, and Parika in Region Three; Mon Repos on the East Coast Demerara and at Skeldon in Region Six.

According to Minister Singh, to continue the upgrading again, this year, works will be advanced towards the construction of markets at Kumaka, Suddie and executed in Phase Three of the Mon Repos Market, among other locations.

As reported previously, the upgrade to the Mon Repos Market began back in 2020 through the Ministry of Local Government and is all part of the Government’s initiative of improving the environment for business. It was reported that back in December 2020 the Ministry had taken the decision to upgrade the facility after learning of its dilapidated state.

In 2022, under then Minister Nigel Dharamlall, a $619 million contract was signed to complete Phase Three of the market project

This publication understands that at her Ministry’s end-of-year press conference earlier this month, Minister Sonia Parag informed the media that they had to terminate the contract following some challenges. She said, however, that her Ministry has since gone out to tender seeking a contractor to complete the market project, which has been ongoing for some years.

“To advance these initiatives $2.7 billion is budgeted in 2025,” Minister Singh announced. Notably, he announced that in recognition of the importance of delivering services to the public and improving the ease with which they can access government services, the administration plans on establishing, this year, a citizens’ help desk in every NDC.

This, he said, will provide assistance in the delivery of routine Government services. “This initiative will especially target, but not be limited to, the elderly and vulnerable populations by fast tracking the process of preparation, lodgement and transition of documentation to and from respective government agencies,” he said.

