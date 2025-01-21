Government delivered again

Dear Editor,

It is the mother of all ironies that it was the Coalition (APNU/AFC) which promised the ‘good life’ to the Guyanese people and it is the PPP/C government which delivered even more than that which was promised. The theme under which the Budget was delivered speaks volumes about what this year will bring to every Guyanese: ‘A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana’. Each and every word is a deliverable since a solid foundation was laid with each passing day the PPP/C is in Government.

The Minister of Finance did an outline some of ‘governance and economic highlights’ of the APNU/AFC which is the reason why they cannot boast of their ‘achievements’ in Office from 2015 to 2020, and which they dare not campaign on.

They had burdened the Guyanese people mercilessly with increased taxation, wage freeze in the sugar industry and paltry increases in the other sectors, dismissal of thousands of workers perceived as PPP supporters and the list goes on. They had squandered approximately $1.5 trillion dollars in budgetary allocations and more than that by depleting the various reserves including the Consolidated Fund. In addition, they allowed more than 60 billion dollars in machinery, equipment, sugar canes and buildings and infrastructures to rot and decay. The Coalition’s Finance Minister had promised to keep the closed estates in operating mode to attract buyers. This never materialized. When this is juxtaposed with the PPP/C’s four years in Government so far it is like comparing chalk and cheese.

It is unbelievable that so much can be achieved in such a short period by any Government. The plethora of the Government’s achievements in all sectors cannot be overstated. I request all Guyanese to listen to the 2025 Budget Presentation, it is too voluminous to outline herein. Sometimes it is easy for one to lose track and take for granted what was achieved since 2020 and forget or take lightly these accomplishments. Some people have short term memory lapses and some are easily influenced by false promises.

The lives of all Guyanese have improved hundredfold, recalling that in 2020 we were heading back with great alacrity to the Dark Era of the PNC as thousands found themselves as mendicants overnight. History bears testimony that the PNC (APNU/AFC) breeds destruction and the PPP/C brings progress and prosperity whenever they are in government. This is an undeniable and indisputable fact. This can be traced when the PPP was in government prior to 1964 and what happened during the dark PNC era from 1964 to 1992 and the period when the PPP assumed Office from 1992 to 2015. It must be recalled that the PPP was kept out of Government because of the massive and blatant rigging of the general Elections from 1968 to 1985. Then the notorious PNC simply continued from 2015 where they left off in 1992 when they disguised and camouflaged themselves and deceived the Guyanese people, ably and shamelessly supported by the AFC, a Party which was supposed to make all the ‘right turns’ but wrong turned instead.

However, it is expected that the APNU, the AFC will decry Budget 2025 and already we are hearing that Mr Norton is pontificating that it is ‘a big Budget but little for the people’ and the Kaieteur News Editorial screams about ‘a Budget that disappoints and insults’. What did the ‘good life’ budget from 2015 to 2020 offered to Guyanese?

In conclusion, Dr Ashni Singh’s presentation succinctly outlined the reasons why the PPP/C will always be the choice of the Guyanese people. The competent Minister pointed out in no uncertain terms that, ‘We pride ourselves for always having been on the right side of history, always respecting the will of the Guyanese People, and always placing their wellbeing at the centre of every policy we adopt, every programme and project we implement, and every position we take, and consistently so, both while in opposition and in government.

‘No matter on which side of the House we have sat over the decades, we the PPP/C have always stood on the side of the Guyanese People. It should seem fairly obvious that those who respect the will of the people will be infinitely more concerned about serving the people, than those who repeatedly defy and subvert the will of the people. The former understand that there is no other way to win hearts, minds, and votes, but simply to deliver the results that matter most to people. The latter do not believe that they need to win hearts, minds, or votes, preferring instead to rely entirely on what His Excellency the President so aptly described recently as electoral rascality. This contrast is the very kernel of the time-tested nexus between democracy and development.’

The APNU/AFC has forfeited all rights to be a credible opposition and to present any argument to counter the 2025 Budget. Guyanese wonder why they are still unabashed for the corruption and bankruptcy of this nation and their repeated attempts to rig the 2020 Elections in full view of the world to desperately hold on to power after being rejected by the masses, both at the NCM and the Elections.

Yours sincerely,

Haseef Yusuf

