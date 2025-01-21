Latest update January 21st, 2025 5:15 AM
Jan 21, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old man was, on Monday, charged with refusing to consent to taking a breathalyser test when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.
The accused, Eshwar Yadobansh of Adventure Sand Reef, Essequibo Coast, was charged for violating Section 39(e)5(a) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02, Amended Act 10 of 2008.
Magistrate Teriq Mohammed read the charge to Yadobansh, who pleaded guilty and was fined $30,000.
Further, Yadobansh was fined $25,000 for driving an unlicensed motor vehicle and $10,000 for operating an uncertified vehicle.
(Essequibo man charged with refusing breathalyser test, fined $30k)
Jan 21, 2025Kaieteur Sports- Mainstay Goldstar FC has officially earned its place in Season 7 of the Elite League following a 1-0 victory over Mahaica Determinators FC in the Qualification Play-Off Finals held...
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Jan 21, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- What if in tabling the 2025 Budget, the Minister with responsibility for Finance did... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]