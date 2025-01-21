Essequibo man charged with refusing breathalyser test, fined $30k

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old man was, on Monday, charged with refusing to consent to taking a breathalyser test when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Eshwar Yadobansh of Adventure Sand Reef, Essequibo Coast, was charged for violating Section 39(e)5(a) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02, Amended Act 10 of 2008.

Magistrate Teriq Mohammed read the charge to Yadobansh, who pleaded guilty and was fined $30,000.

Further, Yadobansh was fined $25,000 for driving an unlicensed motor vehicle and $10,000 for operating an uncertified vehicle.

