Collapse of power transmission poles along the Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt

Dear Editor,

In a news article which appeared in KN on Jan. 18, it was reported that a Joint Report prepared by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) on the above referenced disaster has been completed and given restricted circulation. As a result, disciplinary action has been taken against one of the contractors involved with the works with further action expected to be taken against others.

The Joint Report should be made available to the public to enable them to be aware of the facts as to why the transmission poles collapsed and quell the wild speculations which have been circulating with misleading causes being postulated for the tragedy.

Vice-President Jagdeo has stated probably based on the contents of the Report, that the transmission poles collapsed because they were not installed in accordance with the specifications of the Contract. The public would want to know if the specifications met generally accepted engineering standards and if the firm which was responsible to inspect and approve the contractor’s work in planting the poles did so and certified that the work was done in accordance with the drawings and specifications and recommended that partial payment be made for the work done or the firm failed in executing its professional duties and was engaged in corrupt practices? The Joint Report investigations should have found this out and the Public so informed of the shenanigans going on with Government’s contracts execution.

Yours truly,

Charles Sohan

