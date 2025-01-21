AFC designates Nigel Hughes Presidential candidate

Kaieteur News- The Alliance For Change (AFC) over the weekend concluded the first meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) for 2025 renewing its commitment to building alliances with key political parties and stakeholders.

In a statement, the Party said in its commitment to upholding democratic principles in Guyana, transparency and accountability in Government the meeting highlighted its increased focus on scrutinising current systems that will ensure the upcoming General and Regional Elections are free and fair, reflecting the will of the Guyanese people.

According to the AFC, a comprehensive discussion and review of GECOM was conducted as the party prepares to meet the organisation later this week and submit its recommendations. “The meeting included presentations from Chairman David Patterson and Party Leader Nigel Hughes and reports from regional groups highlighting political issues.”

The AFC said the packed agenda also included a preliminary discussion on coalitions and alliances chaired by co-founder Khemraj Ramjattan. Two motions mandating party executives to continue to engage in discussions on coalition possibilities for the AFC’s contest of the 2025 elections, the establishment of campaign committees and consideration of representatives for the National Assembly and Regional Democratic Councils, among other bodies, were all examined and approved.

“Of significance, and subject to formal confirmation by a National Conference to be convened just prior to General and Regional Elections, was the unanimous approval given for Party Leader, Nigel Hughes to be designated “Presidential Candidate” for the AFC as the Party enters into a formal campaign mode. The National Executive Committee was held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Centre For Change under a hybrid format – in person for executive member from nearby regions and via zoom for far reaching regions and members from groups located in the diaspora,” the release stated.

