$13.2B budgeted for Haags Bosch upgrade, other landfill projects

Kaieteur News- The Government has allocated $13.2 billion in the 2025 Budget to enhance the country’s waste management infrastructure with specific focus on the completion of Cell No. 3 at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill, and improvements to other landfill sites nationwide.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, during his Budget presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

In his speech, Dr. Singh highlighted that community sanitation and solid waste management remain significant challenges for the country.

“Inadequate infrastructure such as landfill sites, as well as unregulated sites and inefficient operation of existing sites; weak or non-existent garbage collection efforts by the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs); as well as attitudinal and behavioural factors such as poor garbage disposal practices, are all contributing factors,” he stated.

The multi-billion-dollar Haags Bosch landfill, the primary disposal site for waste generated by Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry, has undergone several upgrades over the past four years, including a second cell being added to the facility. The Haags Bosch facility now features an upgraded leachate treatment plant, a stormwater sedimentation and control pond, and a landfill gas management system.

In 2024, the government allocated $2.6 billion for the operation of 14 landfill sites, the implementation of the Community Clean-Up Programme, and the ongoing upgrades at Haags Bosch. A further $400 million was approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply to support the continued development of the facility.

Additionally, there have been construction of access roads, bridges, and new landfill sites in areas including, Blairmont, East Canje, 9 Miles, and Zorg-en-Vlygt. Additionally, existing landfill sites in Belle Vue, Bon Success, Charity, Corriverton, Kara Kara, Lethem, Lusignan, No. 0, Nurney, and Rose Hall have been upgraded. Furthermore, all LDOs and municipalities have received at least one tractor and trailer to improve garbage collection.

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh revealed plans for further upgrades in 2025, including the completion of the third cell of the Haags Bosch facility, the construction of a hazardous waste cell, and the establishment of a recycling centre there. Additionally, the Government will continue developing new sanitary landfill facilities in regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, while upgrading regional sites in Enterprise, Mabaruma, Mahaicony, Port Kaituma, Santa Rosa, St. Ignatius, and Timehri. Leachate treatment facilities in Bartica and Zorg-en-Vlygt will also be completed.

The Government’s waste management initiative will also include the procurement of waste management equipment such as compactors, compactor trucks, and bins. Additionally, a waste recycling programme and community awareness campaigns will be launched in 2025.

With these developments in place, Dr Singh announced, “In 2025, to advance these and other initiatives, a total of $13.2 billion is budgeted, with the aim of seeing a visible leap in the coverage and quality of solid waste management services available to our citizens.

