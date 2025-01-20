Latest update January 20th, 2025 3:57 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Victoria man chopped to death by brother

Jan 20, 2025 News

Victoria man chopped to death by brother

Victoria man chopped to death by brother

Kaieteur News- An argument between two brothers has resulted in one being chopped to death and the other in police custody.

Dead is 34-year-old Akeem Prince, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.  The deceased brother, Kareem Prince, age 28, also of Victoria Village, has been arrested.

The police reported that the brothers lived in the same house. Information so far has revealed that on Sunday morning there was an argument between the brothers, which led to Kareem fatally chopping Akeem in his head. The incident occurred between 04:00hrs and 06:30hrs at their home in Victoria.

(Victoria man chopped to death by brother)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Madray, Klass impress on Day Two

Madray, Klass impress on Day Two

Jan 20, 2025

Terrence Ali National Open… …GDF poised for Best Gym award Kaieteur Sports- The second day of the Terence Ali National Open Boxing Championship unfolded with a series of exhilarating matchups on...
Read More
Sajid, Noman, Abrar share all 20 wickets as Pakistan go 1-0 up

Sajid, Noman, Abrar share all 20 wickets as...

Jan 20, 2025

India skittle WI, SL bundle out Malaysia

India skittle WI, SL bundle out Malaysia

Jan 20, 2025

The shortest Test match to produce a result in Pakistan

The shortest Test match to produce a result in...

Jan 20, 2025

Windies crumble to spin as Pakistan seize control with 202-run lead in Multan

Windies crumble to spin as Pakistan seize control...

Jan 19, 2025

Ashby, Inverary, Lewis among winners on Friday

Ashby, Inverary, Lewis among winners on Friday

Jan 19, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]