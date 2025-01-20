Victoria man chopped to death by brother

Kaieteur News- An argument between two brothers has resulted in one being chopped to death and the other in police custody.

Dead is 34-year-old Akeem Prince, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara. The deceased brother, Kareem Prince, age 28, also of Victoria Village, has been arrested.

The police reported that the brothers lived in the same house. Information so far has revealed that on Sunday morning there was an argument between the brothers, which led to Kareem fatally chopping Akeem in his head. The incident occurred between 04:00hrs and 06:30hrs at their home in Victoria.

