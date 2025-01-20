Ramped up training for inmates, officers

…as Guyana Prison Service gets$ 6.2B in this year’s budget

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Prison Service was allocated $6.2B of the $108.9 allotted to the security sector for infrastructural development, the further development of key programmes and training.

Notably the allocated sum is $100M less than last year. This was announced by the Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh on Friday during his budget presentation to the National Assembly. The minister said in “In 2025, a further 1,600 inmates will benefit from academic, behavioural modification, technical and vocational training which will cater to the diverse needs of inmates to support efforts geared towards a successful transition into society.

Further, 400 officers will be exposed to training in prison management techniques to enhance their skills in security, rehabilitation, and inmate management all at a budgeted sum of $140.2 million.”

He boasted to the house that since assuming office the government was on a reformation mission including improvements in infrastructure, comprehensive education and training programmes for officers and inmates alike and heightened safety and security measures for security personnel.

“In an effort to improve systems management, physical infrastructure and living conditions, we have invested heavily in upgrading all correctional facilities and designated the Lusignan Prison as the primary correctional facility in Guyana,” Minister Singh said.

Critical infrastructural gaps were addressed at the Lusignan Prisons through the reconstruction of the prison, a vocational school, trade shops, and a number of other facilities.

“Completion of the Mazaruni Prison also saw significant investments over the period which included its reconstruction, and the completion and rehabilitation of quarters and other facilities. We have also advanced several key infrastructural upgrades at the New Amsterdam Prison through the completion of officers’ living quarters, sports club, infirmary annex, kitchen, vocational school and storage and training facilities,” he added.

Dr. Singh highlighted that his government is committed to providing the opportunities to facilitate successful inmate rehabilitation with the implementation of programmes that are impactful enough to decrease recidivism rates while simultaneously improving the overall function of the prison system. In this regard, over 4,000 inmates have been trained in various disciplines and over 1,600 prison officers received training in prison management over the past four years.

“Further, in 2024, a total of 820 inmates have completed training in anger management, family reconciliation and literacy among others while 385 ranks completed training in prison management at a sum of $108.8 million,” the minister said.

