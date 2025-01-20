No chair must succumb to partisanship

Dear Editor,

We must question why the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), through its Chair, ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, announced at the 11th hour the agency’s claimed inability to enable a biometric system for the upcoming elections when it knew about the importance of this act more than five years ago.

And in the event GECOM thinks it is lost on this nation that its intent may not be honourable, the agency needs not forget that Guyana recently was able to register citizens, 18-years and older, for the $100,000 one-off cash grant. The feat is proof of ability to get things done when the will exists and resources are made available.

GECOM should remember that we remember in less than a fortnight it was able to make law to deliver a Recount of the 2020 elections and the account that it has law-making authority, which was upheld by the courts, all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

GECOM needs not forget that it has the responsibility to ensure free, fair and credible elections, and elections free from fear. Two principal hindrances to this achievement are the Voters List and the need for biometrics to validate voters on a List that is more than two-thirds of the nation’s population. These concerns were also shared by local and international observers at the last elections, without exception.

GECOM enjoys constitutional autonomy, and that autonomy does not mean inaction but discernment, wisdom and will to be responsive to the needs of the citizens, address recommendations to improve the system and put before this nation a work plan, inclusive of a budget, to get it done. Guyana is not short of money or must find the money to get this exercise done.

The Claudette Singh-led GECOM must answer to this nation why it has not delivered in accordance with its mandate and expects us to accept this 11th hour arrogance that it is impotent to act when the impotency is of agency’s making. GECOM has ignored repeated calls, more than five years ago, to address the anomalies in the electoral system in order to preserve the integrity of the vote.

May I remind Ms. Singh, when she was appointed to the position, she could not have been unaware of public concerns and documentations of the crises related to the conduct of elections in Guyana.

Justice Singh is not unaware, according to the Constitution and Laws of Guyana, that it is GECOM who has to advise the President when elections can be held based on the agency’s readiness.

It is Justice Singh’s stewardship of GECOM that stands in question right now. As chair of the commission hers was and remains the responsibility to deliver leadership. The abrogation of this society should not tolerate for it risks leading this nation down a path of further tension and division, making it more tenuous the desire of the masses to live in peace and harmony, pursuing their aspiration of “One People One Nation One Destiny.”

The existing Voters List is an abomination to this nation and the chair cannot be oblivious to this nor act as though her hands are tied when under the law they are not. The Chair has both a moral and legal obligation to defend and safeguard the sanctity of the vote.

GECOM’s Chair, ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, is being urged to return to the drawing board with a clear-eyed view of what her duties entail and the obligation she has to society. This is a national not a partisan issue. No chair must succumb to partisanship but must strive to uphold and discharge his or her duties under the law without fear, favour or ill will.

However, if ret’d Justice Singh recognises that she cannot discharge her duties and deliver based on national obligation she should do the decent thing and give way to someone else. Give this nation an opportunity to stitch the pieces together, move forward with assurance that the integrity of the vote will be safeguard and let chips fall where they may. This is what the trade union movement fought for 99 years ago, and we are not about to walk away without a fight.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis

