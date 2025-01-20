Mental illness is real and a serious public health concern

Kaieteur News- Mental illness is a reality we often acknowledge in passing but seldom confront with the seriousness it deserves. The events of the past few days—a violent rampage in Mahaicony that left two dead, one critically injured, and another incident involving a man damaging property while armed with scissors in Georgetown—lay bare the urgent need for a more profound understanding of mental health.

These incidents are not merely isolated tragedies. They are symptoms of a national ailment that demands attention, compassion, and, above all, education. Public education about mental illness is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

The first step to addressing any problem is, understanding it. And mental health is no exception. Too often, individuals with mental illnesses are reduced to caricatures of danger or instability. We recall, with shudders, the haunting memory of Baby Arthur’s rampage in 1994, but we seldom ask what led to such a tragic culmination. What interventions were missed? What signs went unnoticed? What societal failures allowed a person in crisis to spiral into violence?

The truth is that most individuals with mental illness are not violent. They live quietly among us, often struggling in silence. They are our neighbors, friends, family members, and colleagues at work.

The tragedy lies in our collective ignorance, which fosters fear rather than understanding and alienates those who most need our support. Education can change this. By demystifying mental illness, we can replace fear with empathy and stigma with solidarity.

Schools could incorporate lessons on recognising the signs of mental distress and fostering emotional resilience. Community centers could host workshops on how to support loved ones struggling with mental health challenges. Employers could provide training to identify and assist employees who might be grappling with depression or anxiety. Such initiatives would not only empower individuals to seek help but also create an environment where help is readily available.

Greater awareness can save lives. In the case of the schizophrenic man in Mahaicony, it is worth considering whether earlier interventions might have prevented the escalation to violence. Schizophrenia, like many mental illnesses, is treatable with proper medication and support. Yet, for too many, these resources remain out of reach—not because they are unavailable, but because the stigma attached to mental illness prevents individuals from seeking them. By normalizing conversations about mental health, we can encourage those affected to come forward before their struggles reach a breaking point.

Education must also extend to law enforcement and first responders, who are often the first point of contact in crises involving mentally ill individuals. De-escalation training, coupled with a better understanding of mental health conditions, can equip officers to handle such situations more effectively and humanely. The events in Mahaicony and the Ministry of Education incident underscore the need for such training. The use of lethal force or physical restraint should be a last resort, not a default response. With proper education, officers can better assess risks and explore non-violent interventions, potentially saving lives on all sides.

However, education alone is not a panacea. It must be accompanied by robust mental health infrastructure. Access to affordable, high-quality mental health care must be part of any serious effort to address this issue. In Guyana, as in many parts of the world, such access is woefully inadequate. Rural areas, in particular, suffer from a dearth of mental health professionals and facilities. Expanding these services is imperative. Public education is the bridge that will connect those in need with the help available.

We must also recognize that mental illness is not a monolith. Conditions range from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and beyond, each requiring different approaches and treatments. Public education campaigns should reflect this diversity. For instance, while the Mahaicony incident involved violence, it is crucial to stress that such cases are the exception, not the rule. Most people with mental illnesses pose no threat to others and are far more likely to be victims than perpetrators of violence.

Perhaps the most insidious aspect of mental illness is its invisibility. Unlike a broken leg, mental health struggles often leave no visible mark. This invisibility can lead to misjudgment, even by those closest to the affected individual. A parent may dismiss a child’s withdrawal as teenage moodiness. A spouse may interpret a partner’s irritability as personal rejection. Without education, these misinterpretations perpetuate cycles of misunderstanding and isolation. By learning to recognise the less obvious signs of mental distress, we can intervene earlier and more effectively.

It is tempting to view the events of the past few days as aberrations, isolated acts of chaos in an otherwise orderly society. But to do so would be to miss the broader lesson they offer. These incidents are not merely about individual failures; they are about systemic ones. They highlight the gaps in our understanding, the holes in our safety nets, and the pressing need for a societal shift in how we view and address mental health.

The path forward is clear. We must invest in public education campaigns that reach every corner of our nation, from urban centers to remote villages. We must train our educators, law enforcement officers, and healthcare providers to recognise and respond to mental health challenges. We must build a mental health care system that is accessible to all, regardless of geography or income. And above all, we must foster a culture of empathy, where seeking help is seen as a strength, not a weakness. Mental illness is not a failing of character; it is a condition of being human. By educating ourselves and each other, we can transform fear into understanding, stigma into support, and tragedy into hope.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of this newspaper.)

