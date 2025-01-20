Madray, Klass impress on Day Two

Kaieteur Sports- The second day of the Terence Ali National Open Boxing Championship unfolded with a series of exhilarating matchups on Saturday at the National Gymnasium. Despite a few no-shows, the night was packed with electrifying moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Among the standout victors were Junior Madray, Romel George, Kurt Mahase, Emanuel Sandiford, Kenisha Klass, Joel Williamson, Zonoah Lyttle, Dwayne July, and Aluko Bess, all of whom showcased skill and determination to move closer to glory.

The evening’s bouts came to an early conclusion as gym mates Aluko Bess and Dwayne July secured effortless wins in the 86kg (Cruiserweight) division, thanks to walkovers by Hulman Bovell (Police) and Jaquan Milo (GDF), respectively. However, the remaining action in the Elite category more than made up for the absences.

Zonoah Lyttle of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym delivered an impressive performance in the Welterweight (67kg) semifinal, outpointing Damon France of the GDF to book his spot in the final. Meanwhile, Joel Williamson of the Rose Hall Town Jammers advanced to the Light Welterweight (63kg) final after Nickel Witter (GDF) retired from their bout near the end of the second round. Despite being sent to the canvas twice in the earlier round, Williamson’s precise jabs proved decisive as Witter failed to return for the third, handing Williamson the victory.

Kenisha Klass, a rising star from the Pace and Power Boxing Gym, continued her dominance in the Schoolgirls category. Klass controlled her bout against Destiny Humphrey from start to finish, though Humphrey mounted a spirited comeback in the middle rounds. In the decisive third round, Klass showcased her superior technique, landing more punches and sealing a well-earned win.

In other Schoolboys matchups, Junior Madray and Romel George delivered exciting victories in the 31-33kg and 40-42kg divisions, respectively, earning their spots in Sunday’s finals. Kurt Mahase of the New Amsterdam Boxing Academy also triumphed in the Junior division, defeating Lennox Lawrence of the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym.

The Terence Ali National Open Boxing Championship, organized by the Guyana Boxing Association, concluded yesterday. Full details from the final night’s action will be featured in an upcoming edition of this newspaper.

