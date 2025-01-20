Latest update January 20th, 2025 3:45 AM

Little David is a lil scamp

Jan 20, 2025

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- One day, de teacher tell de class, “Leh me hear what y’all family really need.”

Lil girl jump up first. She seh, “Miss, we need more money. Me daddy wukking hard, but he does leave before I wake up and come home late. If we had lil more money, we could spend more time together.” De teacher nearly start crying and tell she, “Thank you, dear.”

Next boy seh, “Miss, all we missing is me big brother. He gone in de bush fuh look fuh gold, and we ain’t hear from he. Me mother does sit by de window every day waiting. Miss, we need he back bad.” De teacher start wiping she eyes now.

De class going round, one after de other, everybody talking ‘bout what dem family need—money, love, or somebody who missing. De teacher heart breaking piece by piece. Then she reach Lil David. She bracing for trouble, but she ask anyway, “David, what about you? What your family need?”

Lil David get up quick-quick and seh, “Miss, me family don’t need a thing.” He sit back down just so.

De teacher vex. She seh, “David, how you mean so? Everybody else seh what dem family need, and you telling me y’all don’t need anything?”

David jump back up and seh, “Well, Miss, last night we deh watching TV, and meh big sister come home crying. She bawl out, ‘Daddy, don’t be vex, but I pregnant!’

Me daddy slap he knee hard and holler, “That is all we neede. But, at least we gan get de $100,000 wah de government offering”

De teacher faint.

Talk half. Leff half

(Little David is a lil scamp)

