Sophia man confesses to robbing the Chinese supermarket at Soesdyke

Kaieteur News- One of the suspects seen in a recent viral video robbing a Chinese supermarket at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), reportedly confessed to the crime on Saturday.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Orlando Scott, a construction worker of Lot E Cummings Park Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Investigators said that they were able to obtain the confession from Scott during a “video and audio” recorded interview with him at the EBD police headquarters.

Scott is accused of being one of the gunmen who invaded the C&H Supermarket at Soesdyke on December 18 last year, robbing its owners, a customer, and a security guard.

Police identified the victims as Yuan Qiao Lin, Ren Quan Zhang, Seeta Singh, and Jason Chetram.

The robbery was caught on security cameras. Kaieteur News was able to obtain footage that went viral on the internet.

Two gunmen were seen invading the building and holding customers at gunpoint as they ransacked the cash register and grabbed a woman’s handbag.

A security guard was seen trying to summon help quietly, but one of the men grabbed him before he could have made that call.

