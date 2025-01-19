Pioneering a new era in infrastructure

Dear Editor,

Guyana is at the cusp of a transformative era, with rapid infrastructure development driving economic growth and connectivity. Minister Ashni Singh, in his recent budget remarks, highlights key projects reshaping the nation, such as the new Demerara Bridge, the new Berbice Bridge, the long-anticipated bridge connecting Guyana and Suriname, and the Gas-to-Energy Project. With these ambitious projects, some of which have already moved from feasibility to reality, the growing need to implement drones and robotics is evident, ushering in a new age of efficiency and precision across sectors.

Accuracy is paramount in the initial stages of any infrastructure development. Drones equipped with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and high-resolution cameras provide detailed topographical data, enabling engineers and architects to map terrain accurately. This data allows planners to visualise potential challenges, make informed decisions, and reduce costly surprises during construction. This approach can increase productivity by ensuring the most optimised use of skills and resources as more data is gathered and processed than traditional methods.

Drones and robotics have revolutionised construction by improving safety and efficiency. With the deployment of unmanned technology, monitoring construction sites in real time, capturing progress from multiple angles, providing insights that ensure timeliness, and printing floor plans on-site to guide contractors in utility placement are all becoming commonplace. Drones can inspect hard-to-reach hazardous areas, eliminating the need for manual checks that could pose risks to workers and are time—and resource-intensive. These innovations increase productivity and maintain consistent quality, which is essential for structures expected to last decades.

Infrastructure maintenance is just as critical as construction. Drones with thermal imaging and ultrasonic sensors are invaluable for detecting wear and tear, cracks, or weak points in bridges and roadways. For the bridge connecting Guyana and Suriname, regular drone inspections should be a part of the process to help identify early signs of structural issues, allowing for proactive maintenance and extending the lifespan of the infrastructure.

As Guyana transforms, we must catapult ourselves into a new era of progress. Adopting drones and robotics would signal a commitment to modernity and innovation. These technologies improve project efficiency and safety and allow Guyana to position itself as a leader in embracing cutting-edge solutions for sustainable development.

The potential for drones and robotics is vast. By integrating these technologies, Guyana can build a future of progress, resilience, and innovation.

Regards,

Brian Smith

Dragonfly Drones and Geospatial Solutions

(Pioneering a new era in infrastructure)