Man of unsound mind shot by police after attacking rank with scissors

Kaieteur News- A man of unsound mind was hospitalized on Friday after he was shot by a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Reports are that the man, identified only as Delroy, attacked a police officer with a pair of scissors in the vicinity of Church Street, Georgetown.

Prior to the shooting, Delroy reportedly damaged the front windscreen of a white Toyota Land Cruiser, with registration number PWW 1578, property of the Ministry of Education.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Ansaar Hussein, an employee at the Ministry of Education, stated that the incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 23:45 hours on North Road and Oronoque Street, Bourda, Georgetown.

Hussein reportedly told ranks he was driving the vehicle heading west on North Road and he stopped at North Road and Oronoque Street to allow another vehicle to pass, when he heard a shattering sound on the vehicle’s windscreen.

Subsequently, upon checking the vehicle, he observed that the front windscreen was shattered.

Thereafter, he saw the suspect who was armed with a wood and a pair of scissors in his hands.

As a result, he drove away, fearful that Delroy would harm him.

On Friday, around 01:30h, ranks that were on mobile patrol on Church Street were approached by several persons who told them what transpired.

Following that, they visited the scene where the suspect was seen.

However, upon seeing police, Delroy reportedly jumped into a nearby trench on Church Street.

“The ranks told him to come out of the trench which he did. After he came out of the trench, he ran up to one of the ranks and attempted to stab him with the scissors,” police reported.

Despite being instructed by police to desist from the violent behaviour, the suspect allegedly continued to advance to the rank in a “menacing manner” while the officer dodged his attacks.

“Realising that his (rank) life was in danger, the armed rank drew his service firearm and discharged a round at the suspect, which hit him in his right upper thigh,” police said.

Thereafter, the suspect fell to the ground and ranks managed to subdue him. The pair of scissors was recovered.

Following that, Delroy was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is receiving treatment under police guard.

His condition is listed as stable.

The investigations are ongoing.

