Lorry driver, porter busted with 35,650 grams of cannabis

Kaieteur News- Two men were arrested on Friday after they were caught with 35,650 grams of marijuana when police intercepted the lorry, which they were traveling in on the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Hakeen Anfeenee, a driver and 28-year-old Venezuelan national, Rivas Laya Jose Angel, a porter.

Police reported that the vehicle, which is owned by Fabra Enterprise Inc. from Lethem was intercepted around 19:00h.

“The police team informed the driver (Anfeenee) that they were in receipt of information that he had arms, ammunition, and drugs in his possession,” police said in a report to the press.

A search was carried out on his person, the vehicle and the porter.

During the search, police discovered two bulky bags at the back of the truck. The bags contained four parcels of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Subsequently, the driver and the porter were both told separately of the allegation of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking, cautioned and arrested.

The men and the narcotics were taken to a police station.

The cannabis was weighed in the presence of the men.

The cannabis was sealed, marked, and lodged with the officer-in-charge of the Grove Police Station.

The men remain in custody and are assisting with the investigation.

