(Kajol Goolghar, the creative behind Crafty Selects)

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News- There is no doubt that when the Covid-19 pandemic hit our country back in 2020, it negatively impacted the lives of many. Not only that, but it changed the way of life for people in ways they had never imagined.

Nevertheless, some persons were able to capitalise on the downtime being shut-in brought and put into action their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs.

Twenty-six-year-old Kajol Goolghar is one such person. In June 2021, she established ‘Crafty Selects’ which is an online-based arts and craft venture. Crafty Selects provides customized tokens and personalized gifts for various events, including weddings, corporate events and small businesses. Most of the items are made with resin, and range from custom tumblers, mugs, and plaques among others.

Reminiscing on how it all started, Goolghar, in an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, said that after completing her secondary education in 2015, she embarked on a teaching career. From 2017-2024, she taught at the secondary level in a public school and in the private sector.

The businesswoman recalled, “In the year 2021, after giving much thought, I took the risk of starting a small business with no prior experience working, with epoxy resin art. Throughout my first few months, I overcame the many difficulties that epoxy resin presented. Between the years of 2021 and 2024, I managed to grow and expand my small business all whilst teaching full time.”

Culminating many years of hard work and perseverance in January 2024, Goolghar noted that her craft finally allowed her to realize her dream of becoming a full-time entrepreneur. Reflecting on the decision she made in 2021, the young entrepreneur said, “For me it was a moment to reflect on what my true aspiration was and an opportunity to open my business.”

Goolghar noted that from the beginning, the support and encouragement from her family has been “a driving force…. My partner in particular, who also owns and operates his own business, called The Mancavegy, has played a crucial role in motivating me to expand and grow my business.”

Additionally, she noted that the support from customers has been very impactful as their loyalty and feedback were instrumental in shaping her business. Giving us a glimpse at some of the behind-the-scene challenges, Goolghar relayed that working with resin requires precision, patience and creativity.

“In the early stages, I spent a lot of time perfecting the techniques- dealing with issues such as bubbles, curing time and ensuring the final products met my standards,” she added.

Another challenge she pointed out, was finding reliable suppliers of high-quality resin, moulds and pigments that were both durable and safe.

Accepting that there ought to be challenging and good times when operating a small business, the young woman said moving forward her primary objective is to become a trusted, go-to brand for personalised and sustainable event favours that add meaning and creativity to any occasion.

Goolghar shared that young entrepreneurs drive economic growth by creating businesses that generate jobs and stimulate economic activity.

“[Young entrepreneurs] tend to develop new ideas, products and services that are either problem solving or improve existing solutions. As entrepreneurs, we also serve as role models, inspiring others to take risks, pursue their passions and create a positive change,” she highlighted.

Asked what she thinks can be done locally to help develop small businesses across the country, Goolghar said that it requires a collaborative effort from individuals, governments and organizations. She suggested that this can be achieved by more organized local business expos and networking events.

“Offer cash grants or low interest loans from local governments, offer workshops and training programmes on marketing, digital skills and customer service and even help businesses build an online presence through websites or social media platforms,” she said.

Looking for your own creative personalised items? Contact Goolghar on Instagram: @crafty_selects.gy or via Email: @[email protected].

