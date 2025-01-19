Japanese sound Artical Pride, and USA Kosmik Movements return to Guyana

Kaieteur News- Japanese Sound System Artical Pride and American Sound Kosmik Movements are slated to return to Guyana for the much anticipated ‘Armageddon,’ sound clash. The event, which is termed “The war of all musical wars” will be held on January 25th at the Guyana National Park Tarmac.

This electrifying event promises to be the ultimate showdown as six elite sound systems from around the globe battle for a grand prize of GY $1,000,000 and the prestigious title of “Champion of Sound Clash.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Media Inc, Eusi Davis, told The Waterfalls, he is immensely “proud to present this ground-breaking event that not only showcases the talent, and creativity within the sound clash community but also unites fans of reggae, dancehall, and sound system culture in one unforgettable night.”

He said: “Armageddon 2025 represents the pinnacle of our efforts to promote and elevate sound clash culture, while celebrating the diversity of international and local talent.”

The competition this year will be very stiff as it will see Artical Pride of Japan, Kosmik Movements with Diamond Sunshine from the USA, Spotlight Sound System from Guyana, Slingerz Family from Guyana, Stonewall from Antigua and Ruffcut Sound System of Jamaica vying for glory.

To cater for early comers and to allow all patrons to enjoy the main event, the night kicks off at 7:00 PM with early juggling by One Voice, while the main clash begins at 10:00 PM. Attendees can look forward to an intense face-off as these top-tier sound systems bring their best to the battlefield. Additionally, there will be a Guinness halftime show by the incredible Notorious International, adding another layer of entertainment to the evening.

Davis said that Empire Media Inc is dedicated and committed to delivering world class experiences and in keeping with this aim, they have Rockstone Tonic Wine as a Major Sponsor of Armageddon 2025, and Guinness as the Official Stout of the event. Others who would have made the event possible include Cole’s Screen Printers, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, ENet, and other partners.

Tickets for general admission are Gy$4,000. Patrons will be required to pay more at the gate.

“This is more than just a competition – it’s a celebration of sound, passion, and culture. We invite everyone to join us for this extraordinary event and witness history in the making. Don’t miss out on The War of All Wars!” the CEO urged.

For additional details about the event, follow them on social media at @EmpireMediaInc or visit their website at www.empiremediaincgy.com.

Empire Media Inc. is a leading entertainment company dedicated to promoting and supporting cultural and musical events across the Caribbean and beyond. Their mission is to create memorable experiences that bring people together through the universal language of music.

