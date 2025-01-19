Fire Service allocated $68.1B for more fire stations, training in 2025

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has been allocated $68.1 billion of the $108.9 billion allocated to the security sector in the 2025 national budget, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh announced on Friday.

Dr. Singh told the National Assembly that the government’s aim is “to build a GFS that is well equipped, well trained, and responsive to the requirements of their important mandate. As such, efforts were made to expand the GFS’s capacity and adequately boost firefighting operations.”

For 2025, the Fire Service will see seven fire stations being completed at Charity, Onderneeming, Parika, West Ruimveldt, Mahaicony, Soesdyke and Wisroc while one will be built at Tarlogie. The allotted sum also caters for the construction of a satellite station at the Timehri Aerodome.

The Finance Minister also said that “a sum of $30 million will be budgeted for the training of 400 ranks in basic recruitment and emergency technician courses in order to prepare ranks with the requisite skills to respond to fire threats.”

Minister Singh boasted that in the last four years under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), fire stations were completed at Eccles, Ogle, Leonora, and Wales. The Central Fire Station was relocated from the congested Stabroek Market area to Homestretch Avenue.

Late year’s allocation allowed the Fire Service to service over 400 fire hydrants, as well as the procurement of 440 fire hydrants of which 288 have been installed and the remainder will be installed this year. Ninety-six ranks were trained in 2024, at a sum of $11.6 million.

The minister said that Government intends to significantly upgrade the transport and equipment fleet of the GFS.

(Fire Service allocated $68.1B for more fire stations, training in 2025)

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

Key Focus: Fire Service allocated $68.1B for more fire stations, training in 2025

Lede: The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has been allocated $68.1 billion of the $108.9billion allocated to the security sector in the 2025 national budget, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh announced on Friday.

Tags:

Pic saved as: ashni

Caption: