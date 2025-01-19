Clean water coverage rises to 62% in 2024; as $10B set aside for 16 new water treatment plants in 2025

Kaieteur News- As clean water coverage increased over the last four years from 52% in 2020 to 62.3% in 2024, the government has budgeted $10 billion for the installation of 16 new water treatment plants in 2025.

This will ensure that more residents have access to clean and safe drinking water. This announcement was made by Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh during his budget presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Center on Friday.

Dr. Singh highlighted the significant progress made in expanding clean water access, stating, “Government was also able to increase treated water coverage from 52 percent in 2020 to 62.3 percent in 2024.”

Minister Singh provided further details on the government’s ongoing water infrastructure projects, noting that of the 12 existing water treatment plants along the coast, eight are already partially completed, with the remaining four set to be finished by the first quarter of 2025.

He also announced plans to advance the construction of 13 new water treatment plants, with seven expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2025.

The seven new plants slated for completion early in 2025 will serve several communities, including Onderneeming in Region 2, which will benefit 18,880 residents, and Parfait Harmony in Region 3, expected to serve 35,964 residents.

Other areas like Parika, Wales, Caledonia, Bachelor’s Adventure, and Cummings Lodge will also see improved water quality, with a total of 139,872 beneficiaries from these new plants.

In addition to the new installations, upgrades are underway for 12 existing water treatment plants, including those at Fellowship, Pouderoyen, and Better Hope.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Housing and Water plans to target over 498,000 residents in 2025 due to construction of a new treatment plant at Hope, East Coast Demerara, and installing 16 water treatment plant at well stations in coastal areas in Guyana.

Kaieteur News understands that there are approximately 54 water treatment plants in the country. This was reported by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues on January 3, 2025 at the Ministry of Housing and water end-of-year press conference.

In a recent development, the government signed a $12 billion contract for the construction of five more water treatment plants under the second phase of the Coastal Water Treatment Programme, which spans from 2021 to 2025.

Rodrigues emphasized that by the end of 2025, treated water coverage is expected to rise to 90% with the completion of these projects.

These efforts demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving the country’s water infrastructure and ensuring that more residents have access to clean and safe drinking water.

