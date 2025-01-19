Brazilian miner charged with murder of colleague, remanded

Kaieteur News- A Brazilian national was charged on Friday with the murder of a miner when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Raimundo Dos Santos Coimbra called ‘Nigi’ made his first court appearance before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, where the capital offence charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the charge which said that he killed 37-year-old Ovid James.

It is alleged that on November 26, 2024, at Nine Miles Backdam, Honey Camp, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven, Coimbra stabbed James during an argument.

Reports indicate that their boss, Alister Culpepper, a dredge owner, told police that they “washed down” on November 26, 2024, at around 16:00hrs. After completing the process, he and all his workers left for Honey Camp Landing where they spent the evening consuming alcohol.

James reportedly became intoxicated and his reputed wife, who is a cook employed with Culpepper, took him back to the mining camp.

When the duo arrived at the mining camp, Coimbra was sitting at a table drinking High Wine.

James reportedly joined him.

“…they both started to argue as to who was their employer,” James’ wife reportedly told police.

“The Brazilian national then armed himself with a knife, walked up to the deceased and dealt him a stab to his lower abdomen,” police said in a statement.

James reportedly fell to the ground and remained motionless. It is believed that he bled to death before police arrived.

Coimbra was remanded to prison until February 28, 2025.

