($2B allocated to expand GPF vehicle fleet in 2025-Finance Minister)

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Police Force (GPF) was allotted $2B from the $108.9billion allocated to the security sector in the 2025 national budget to expand its fleet of vehicles.

This was announced on Friday by the Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh during his budget presentation to the National Assembly.

Dr. Singh told the House “we have managed to improve our emergency response time and maintain a police presence in riverain communities with the acquisition of 27 boats and 21 outboard engines. To further expand the Force’s transport fleet, an additional $2 billion is budgeted in 2025.”

The Force will also benefit from an additional $4.7 billion, which has been allocated to bridge its infrastructural needs. This will include $1.7 billion towards the construction of the Brickdam Police Station.

Another $1 billion is budgeted towards the construction and completion of police stations and outposts at Imbotero, Bonasika, Leguan, San Souci, Albertown, Beterverwagting, East La Penitence, Kitty, Mahaica, Mahaicony, Weldaad, Orealla, Ekereku, Paramakatoi, Annai, Lethem, Ituni and Kwakwani.

Further, $597 million was allocated to advance works on a modern police training academy campus at Dora, as well as the completion of the headquarters for Regional Division Six, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Constabulary and the Tactical Services Unit.

Another $314 million is allocated for the rehabilitation of police stations at Mabura, Timehri, Turkeyen,  and Mora Point, and the upgrading of North Ruimveldt Outpost and the Highway Patrol Base.

Also there will be 45 additional community policing group established at a price tag of $156.6 million, while “1,700 ranks are projected to undergo training in specialised areas which include crime scene management, cybersecurity, forensic video analysis, among others at a budgeted sum of $250 million in 2025,” the minister said.

Under the “Safe Country Initiative” last year, the Force spent a total of $2.2 billion on over 400 Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) sites were completed in priority areas in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10, however in 2025, the allocation has been increased to $6.2 billion for the continuance of the initiative which will include 320 IVS sites.

For training, the Force was allocated $250 million the same as last year. However, it will be training in excess of 1,700 ranks in areas such as crime scene management, cybersecurity, and forensic video analysis, according to the minister.

“In 2025, the Force will actively seek to enhance its training programmes through collaborations with the New York Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. These formalised arrangements will focus on specialised training in areas such as community policing strategies, gender-based violence response and homicide investigations to elevate the professional expertise and operational effectiveness of ranks,” he told the House.

This brings the total budgeted allocation for the Guyana Police Force to a sum of $34.4 billion.

