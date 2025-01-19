Latest update January 19th, 2025 7:10 AM

$191.4M pump station, pumps commissioned at Trafalgar, WCB

Jan 19, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  The Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday commissioned the rehabilitated pump station at Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice (WCD) as well as a new 200 cubic feet per second (cusec) pump and three rehabilitated pumps.

A press statement from the Ministry stated that the three pumps, 750 KVA generators and the rehabilitation works at the station were executed at a cost of $191,447,700.

“This new pump station at Trafalgar will directly benefit 13,000 acres of land, predominantly rice fields, and pastures for livestock, which have been the backbone of this region’s agricultural output,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in the press statement.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, during the commissioning ceremony at Trafalgar Drainage Pump Station in West Coast Berbice. ($191.4M pump station)

Notably, the pump station is equipped with four electrically driven pumps, two with a capacity of 150 cusec and two with a capacity of 200 cusec allowing it to drain a total of 700 cusec (314,182 gallons per minute, US). This provides significant drainage relief to the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary ((MMA) scheme and surrounding areas, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister Mustapha said that “these types of investments by the government will boost the agricultural sector significantly in this area and enhance productivity.”

He also said that in Budget 2025, the agriculture sector was allocated $104.6 billion, with $73.3 billion being allocated to further upgrade and expand the national drainage and irrigation network across the country.

($191.4M pump station, pumps commissioned at Trafalgar, WCB)

