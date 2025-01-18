Youngsters impress as final day draws near

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match – Day 3…

Kaieteur Sports- Rampertab Ramnauth and Ushardeva Balgobin scored solid fifties as part of day three’s action in the second and final Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match which continued at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

After racking up 472 in the 1st innings, Nial Smith XI ended day 3 on 302-6, thanks to Ramnauth stroking 72 with 11 fours and Balgobin, who hit similar boundaries in his score of 73 not out.

Youth batsman Adrian Hetmyer pushed in 20 while Aryan Persaud (34) and burly all-rounder Jonathan Van Lange will look to add to his overnight score of 34*.

Young spinning all-rounder, Romario Ramdheol led the Kemol Savory XI bowling, with brilliant returns of 4-64 with support coming from spinners Ashmead Nedd (1-31) and fast-bowler Isai Thorne (1-51).

After resuming with Ramnauth and Sachin Singh (8) both yet still to score, Savory XI bowlers made a few timely inroads as they sought to contain the lead from ballooning out of control.

Ramnauth and Persaud tried to keep the middle together before the latter was eventually bowled by Ramdheol, who bagged the key opposition wickets.

Balgobin found a few partners in Hetmyer, Adrian Sukwah (12) and Afraz Ali Budhu (11) but none stuck around. After his dismissal, Van Lange consolidated as he capitalized on his form with the bat.

The action continues today.

(Youngsters impress as final day draws near)

(Youngsters impress)