Rent is a killer!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh dem see an advertisement fuh a two-bedroom unfurnished house in a place wha dem call “lower-income area” fuh $120,000 a month rent. Now, de man who write de ad musta tek de ‘lower’ fuh mean something else, because dat rent higher than de moon.

Dem seh if yuh want lil more room fuh yuh troubles, dem got a three-bedroom house in de ghetto fuh $170,000. Imagine dat! Imagine paying ghetto price, but yuh getting high-class headache.

Dem boys start fuh wonder how de poor man and he wife gon survive. Suppose dem got no pickney, de rent still mean dem eating salt and rice every day. But leh we be real—this is Guyana! Pickney does come, and when dem come, dem come with expenses. And how long a ordinary worker can pay such high rents.

If yuh working one ah dem minimum-wage wuk, yuh better learn fuh fast. Dem boys check de maths—de average worker mekking round $80,000 a month. If he wife wukking too, she might bring in de same. Now, do de calculation. De rent tek half or more. Light bill tek de next quarter. Water bill tek whatever lil drop lef back. Before yuh know it, yuh eating yuh dreams and sleeping on yuh worries.

And nuff of dem landlords wicked bad. Dem don’t care if yuh eating. Dem seh once dem get dem money, yuh could drink breeze and eat sunshine. One landlord even seh yuh could go live in de bedroom with yuh problems, he don’t business!

Dem boys seh is time fuh de govment step in and fix this thing. Bring in some proper tax laws and clamp down pon de profiteering. Why people renting a house and charging like dem building a whole housing scheme? If yuh house in de ghetto and it falling down, yuh shoulda be paying tenants fuh stay there—not de other way round.

And dem boys got a next idea. If yuh charging dem ridiculous rents, govment should tax yuh till yuh crying louder than yuh tenants. Dat gon mek dem think twice before dem put up dem mad prices. How many of dem wah collecting high rent paying taxes on it?

Fuh now is de survival of de fittest. If yuh can’t afford rent, dem seh yuh better learn fuh “tolerate yuh mudda house,” because Guyana getting to a stage where it cheaper fuh buy an old car and live in it. At least de car don’t charge rent— at least not as yet.

Talk half. Leff half.

