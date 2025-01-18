(D&I takes largest chunk of agriculture $104B budget)

Latest update January 18th, 2025 7:00 AM
Jan 18, 2025 News
loss making GuySuco gets over $13B
By Anasa Williams
Kaieteur News- The Drainage and Irrigation sub sector under the Ministry of Agriculture once again received the largest chunk of the whopping $104.6 billion allocated to the ministry in the national budget for 2025.
This was disclosed by Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh on Friday during his budget speech..
He told the National Assembly that “In 2024, we expended $44.3 billion, and in 2025, $73.2 billion is allocated to complete pump stations and advance other critical D&I canals and structures including areas such as Adams Creek, Canefield, Good Hope and Mabaruma.”
The minister further stated that last year a total of $98.7 billion was expended to support development of the agriculture sector as a whole, this year however will see an increase to $104.6 billion for continued investment and support.
This is in keeping with “recognising how critical food security is for our country and for the CARICOM region more broadly,.” the minister said.
Other key allocations in the sector are $430.9 million for the rice industry, $2.9 billion for the development and expansion of other crops, $116 million to support the expansion of the coconut industry, $800 million to support the agro-processing subsector, $1.7 billion for various initiatives in the livestock sector and $1.3 billion for the further development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.
The loss-making Guyana Sugar Corporation was given $13.3 billion for what the fiannce minister said is the “continued revitalisation of the sugar industry.”
The minister told the National Assembly that, “In 2025, an additional 3,068 hectares of land will be converted to support mechanisation. Key investments will be made to acquire additional field equipment, rehabilitate field infrastructure, and construct over 17 kilometres of all-weather roads across the industry.”
