Detective Bascom found guilty of cyberbullying colleagues

Kaieteur News- Days after the cyberbullying case against Detective Sergeant, Dion Bascom brought by businessman Azruddin Mohamed was dismissed, he was found guilty of cyberbullying his colleagues.

Bascom was found guilty of cyberbullying Superintendent of Police Mitchell Ceasar and another colleague, Sergeant Kester Cosbert, when the matter was called at the Viglance Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On August 11, 2022 he was charged for allegedly using a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Ceasar and Sergeant Cosbert.

He had reportedly accused them in a Facebook live of accepting bribes to cover-up the Ricardo Fagundes’ murder investigation. Bascom was found guilty of both offences.

His lawyer, Nigel Hughes requested a probation report to be done before sentencing.

The court granted the request and the sentencing was adjourned to February 17, 2025, police said in a statement on Friday.

Bascom had also implicated Mohamed in the said case and was slapped with a similar charge. The case was dismissed after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict him.

The businessman also withdrew a multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Bascom.

