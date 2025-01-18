Latest update January 18th, 2025 7:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Detective Bascom found guilty of cyberbullying colleagues

Jan 18, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Days after the cyberbullying case against Detective Sergeant, Dion Bascom brought by businessman Azruddin Mohamed was dismissed, he was found guilty of cyberbullying his colleagues.

Bascom was found guilty of cyberbullying Superintendent of Police Mitchell Ceasar and another colleague, Sergeant Kester Cosbert, when the matter was called at the Viglance Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detective Bascom found guilty of cyberbullying colleagues

Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom

On August 11, 2022 he was charged for allegedly using a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Ceasar and Sergeant Cosbert.

He had reportedly accused them in a Facebook live of accepting bribes to cover-up the Ricardo Fagundes’ murder investigation.  Bascom was found guilty of both offences.

His lawyer, Nigel Hughes requested a probation report to be done before sentencing.

The court granted the request and the sentencing was adjourned to February 17, 2025, police said in a statement on Friday.

Bascom had also implicated Mohamed in the said case and was slapped with a similar charge. The case was dismissed after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict him.

The businessman also withdrew a multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Bascom.

(Detective Bascom found guilty of cyberbullying colleagues)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Ramnath sets tone for WI ahead of opener

Ramnath sets tone for WI ahead of opener

Jan 18, 2025

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup… (SportsMax) – West Indies Under-19 Women’s captain Samara Ramnath has made her intentions clear ahead of her team’s campaign at the ICC Under-19...
Read More
Seales dominates but Shakeel, Rizwan lead Pakistan’s recovery

Seales dominates but Shakeel, Rizwan lead...

Jan 18, 2025

Youngsters impress as final day draws near

Youngsters impress as final day draws near

Jan 18, 2025

BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi U15 Inter Club Competition continues today

BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi U15 Inter Club...

Jan 18, 2025

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan Test Series

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery,...

Jan 17, 2025

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy half-century

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy...

Jan 17, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]