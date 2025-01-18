$209B set aside in 2025 Budget for roads & bridges

Kaieteur News- The government of Guyana has allocated $209.3 billion in the 2025 national budget to continue with its plans to build and maintain the country’s roads and bridges.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Sector Dr. Ashni Singh made the announcement on Friday during his presentation of this year’s $1.382 trillion budget.

Speaking on transport infrastructure projects across the country, the Senior Minister boasted that since his government returned to office in August 2020, several new roads were constructed including the new Heroes Highway, the Mocha to Diamond interlink road, the Schoonord to Crane four-lane road and alternate bypass roads through Diamond and Grove.

“Madam Speaker, over 4000 dilapidated community roads and muddy dams have been converted into durable concrete or asphalt surfaces. Madam Speaker in 2024, $160.6 billion was expended to improve road connectivity across the country,” he said in his presentation.

Dr. Singh noted that $5billion will be allocated to the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge.

“Discussions are ongoing for a partnership with the Government of Suriname, which will see the construction of a 1,100 meters bridge across the Corentyne River connecting Guyana and Suriname,” he said yesterday.

Further, he said that $15.5billion has been budgeted for the Palmyra to Moleson Creek highway project while another $5billion has been budgeted for the construction of the new Berbice River Bridge.

During his presentation also, the Senior Minister explained that the pre-qualification process for the project was completed in 2024 and procurement will be completed early this year.

Additionally, the government has set aside $17.5 billion to continue works on the Railway Embankment from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau which continues all the way to the Mahaica River Bridge.

“The New Demerara River Bridge, $20.2 billion is budgeted to complete that bridge, and that bridge will be opened before the end of 2025. The Parika to Goshen Road, the Good Success to Timehri road, the Ogle to Eccles highway, the Diamond to Busby Dam, the Linden to Soesdyke highway, the Linden to Soesdyke Highway Madam Speaker, for which a sum of $9 billion is budgeted in 2025,” he disclosed.

As it relates to the new Wismar Bridge in Region 10, the government has budgeted $2.5 billion to advance works. The Linden to Mabura Road which has been under construction for over two years has an allocation of $12.9 billion budgeted.

Speaking on community roads, Dr. Singh noted that in 2024, $74Billion was expended and in 2025 a further $53.2 billion will be spent on community roads.

Meanwhile, on hinterland roads government has allocated $9 billion for 2025. Last year, $6.4billion was allocated for the projects.

“Madam Speaker, a total of $209.3 billion have been allocated in 2025 to further develop our road and bridge infrastructure,” Dr. Singh told the National Assembly.

Kaieteur News had reported that in 2024, the government had budgeted $204.1 billion for bridge and road works across the country.

