Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:08 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

One contractor in Aubrey Barker Road pole collapse to be blacklisted- Jagdeo

Jan 17, 2025 News

-says investigation into corrupt procurement ongoing

 Kaieteur News- One of the contractors responsible for the collapsing pole fiasco at Aubrey Barker Road late last year will be blacklisted by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). This was revealed by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday during his weekly press conference.

He told reporters that there must be consequences against the contractors since the poles were not laid according to specifications. Disciplinary actions will also be meted out to those in supervisory positions. “I gather that the report has been concluded, a joint report by Public Works and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and there’s a recommendation to the tender board to blacklist one contractor and also the investigation is continuing, so there’ll be further disciplinary action taken against other individuals. We need to take firm action against these individuals,” he firmly stated.  Persons at the engineering and procurement levels are also being closely watched.

One contractor in Aubrey Barker Road pole collapse to be blacklisted- Jagdeo

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

“Maybe we did not listen before we found some cases where procurement officers in some agencies are doing some of the most egregious things. We’ve made it clear to people contracted that if any engineer, any procurement officer of the State was to in any agency, were to solicit a bribe from you, or to say they can give you a contract if you give them any money, or to accept shoddy work if you pay them, then just let us know you can,” the VP stressed. He encouraged members of the public who are privy to such information, to send letters even if they are anonymous, assuring that any given tips would be thoroughly investigated. Jagdeo made it known that he is aware that there are still some persons engaging in dishonest activities but it is being done in a very clever manner. However, there were instances reported and investigations have been launched into the allegations.

Back in December 2024, Jagdeo told reporters that persons should be fired and blacklisted for the collapsing poles. The incident caused blackout for around 2000 residents. Jagdeo said then that the incident caused him great grief and made him infuriated. He said it is time that government starts firing people who are not doing their work and are being paid to oversee projects be done properly but are neglecting their duties.

(One contractor in Aubrey Barker Road pole collapse to be blacklisted- Jagdeo)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 13th, 2025

 

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan Test Series

Windies captain Brathwaite stresses bravery, belief ahead of Pakistan...

Jan 17, 2025

SportsMax – With the stakes high and the odds challenging, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has placed an unyielding focus on self-belief and bravery as key factors for his team to deliver...
Read More
In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy half-century

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy...

Jan 17, 2025

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Moo Milk sponsors National U12 Chess tourneys

Jan 17, 2025

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them alive as DeJonge needles Potaro

Determinators’ 2-1 win over Pele FC keep them...

Jan 17, 2025

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI Mastercard Golf Classic this Sunday

Lusignan Golf Club to host Inaugural GBTI...

Jan 17, 2025

GFF Referee department recognizes top performances at Referee Award Ceremony, FIFA badges issued

GFF Referee department recognizes top...

Jan 17, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]