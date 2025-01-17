One contractor in Aubrey Barker Road pole collapse to be blacklisted- Jagdeo

-says investigation into corrupt procurement ongoing

Kaieteur News- One of the contractors responsible for the collapsing pole fiasco at Aubrey Barker Road late last year will be blacklisted by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). This was revealed by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday during his weekly press conference.

He told reporters that there must be consequences against the contractors since the poles were not laid according to specifications. Disciplinary actions will also be meted out to those in supervisory positions. “I gather that the report has been concluded, a joint report by Public Works and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and there’s a recommendation to the tender board to blacklist one contractor and also the investigation is continuing, so there’ll be further disciplinary action taken against other individuals. We need to take firm action against these individuals,” he firmly stated. Persons at the engineering and procurement levels are also being closely watched.

“Maybe we did not listen before we found some cases where procurement officers in some agencies are doing some of the most egregious things. We’ve made it clear to people contracted that if any engineer, any procurement officer of the State was to in any agency, were to solicit a bribe from you, or to say they can give you a contract if you give them any money, or to accept shoddy work if you pay them, then just let us know you can,” the VP stressed. He encouraged members of the public who are privy to such information, to send letters even if they are anonymous, assuring that any given tips would be thoroughly investigated. Jagdeo made it known that he is aware that there are still some persons engaging in dishonest activities but it is being done in a very clever manner. However, there were instances reported and investigations have been launched into the allegations.

Back in December 2024, Jagdeo told reporters that persons should be fired and blacklisted for the collapsing poles. The incident caused blackout for around 2000 residents. Jagdeo said then that the incident caused him great grief and made him infuriated. He said it is time that government starts firing people who are not doing their work and are being paid to oversee projects be done properly but are neglecting their duties.

