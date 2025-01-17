Man freed after Court of Appeal reduces sentence to time served

Kaieteur News- Samuel Infias Shaw, also known as “Taliban” and “Arno,” was released from prison on Wednesday after the Court of Appeal reduced his 17-year sentence for attempted murder to time served.

The decision marked the end of Shaw’s lengthy incarceration following his conviction in 2016 for the attempted murder of Bajai Ramdass, also called “Bruck Back,” during a brutal shooting incident on January 16, 2012, at Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards delivered the appellate court’s decision, granting Shaw’s appeal against his sentence. Shaw had argued that the original sentence was excessive, citing mitigating factors including a favourable probation report and his lack of a prior criminal record.

“In the circumstances, we allow the appeal against sentence. The conviction of the appellant stands, but the appeal against sentence is allowed, and the sentence of the appellant is thereby reduced to the time that would have been served in custody,” stated Justice Cummings-Edwards.

Shaw and his co-accused, Ramsammy Angeshallam, also known as “Babs,” were convicted of attempting to murder Ramdass following a dispute over a plantain farm. Shaw received a 17-year sentence, while Angeshallam was sentenced to 12 years at the Berbice High Court. Both were found guilty of firing a weapon at Ramdass with intent to kill and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to maim, disfigure, or disable him.

The disparity in sentencing was a focal point of Shaw’s appeal. His attorney, Nigel Hughes, argued that Shaw’s sentence was disproportionately harsh given his clean record and the positive probation report presented during his trial. The appellate court agreed, noting inconsistencies in sentencing between Shaw and Angeshallam, who were convicted on the same evidence.

It was mentioned during the court proceedings, the trial judge had initially set Shaw’s sentence at 22 years, later reducing it by five years based on the probation report. However, the appellate court found that the starting point should have been 12 years. Justice Cummings-Edwards remarked, “The probation report of the appellant was an extremely favorable report, and we believe that more should have been deducted from [the original sentence].”

Acknowledging Shaw’s decade-long custody, including pre-trial detention, the Court of Appeal reduced his sentence to “time served.” He was immediately released from prison. The state was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Natasha Backer.

The incident and trial

Ramdass testified during the trial about the events leading to his injuries. He recounted that he and Shaw had entered into a partnership to plant plantains, but their arrangement soured due to financial disagreements. On the day of the attack, Ramdass visited the farm, where he was ambushed by Shaw and Angeshallam.

According to Ramdass, Shaw shot him in the back with a shotgun, while Angeshallam attempted to drag him toward Shaw using a bicycle tube. Despite severe injuries, Ramdass managed to fight back with a cutlass, injuring Angeshallam before pretending to be dead. Shaw allegedly fired a second shot, striking Ramdass in the face and leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and blind in one eye.

Shaw and Angeshallam denied the charges, instead accusing Ramdass’s brother, Jagdeo, known as “Spraga,” of carrying out the attack. The jury rejected this defence after deliberating for over two hours.

