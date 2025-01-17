Guyana Badminton Association soars to New Heights in 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) has marked a remarkable year in 2024, underscoring its growth and achievements on both local and international stages. After emerging from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the association has redoubled its efforts since 2022, making unprecedented strides under the astute leadership of President Emelia Ramdhani.

In 2024, a year of competitive excellence, the GBA participated in six international tournaments and five local competitions, highlighting the growing enthusiasm and competitive spirit within the sport. More than 35 athletes represented Guyana on the international stage, bringing home an impressive haul of 21 medals: 20 bronze and one silver. Notably, Priyanna Ramdhani and Chequeda De Boulet clinched the silver medal in the Women’s Doubles event at the Suriname Internationals, a significant achievement for the association as well.

On the local front, the GBA hosted several high-profile tournaments, including the Gumdac Doubles Tournament in April, the National Junior Singles Tournament in June, the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament in December, the Queen’s College Anniversary Tournament, and the President’s Games Cup. These events not only showcased local talent but also provided invaluable opportunities for players to hone their skills in competitive settings.

Beyond tournaments, the GBA’s commitment to grassroots development was evident in its robust outreach initiatives. In January, the association donated equipment to the Georgetown School of Agriculture and the Vigilance Community while also introducing Air Badminton demonstrations. February saw further contributions to Georgetown’s North Ruimveldt Multilateral School, including Shuttle Time racquets, nets, and shuttlecocks.

Meanwhile, a significant milestone came in March when the GBA expanded its outreach to Essequibo. With this, Badminton was introduced to Abram Zuil Secondary School, Aurora Secondary, and Anna Regina Multilateral, each school receiving equipment and sport demonstrations. These initiatives highlight President Ramdhani’s dedication to growing the sport’s footprint across the nation.

The GBA’s focus on capacity-building was another standout aspect of 2024. Members participated in various developmental courses, earning certifications in fields like Event Management, BWF Level 1 Coaching, and Therapeutics High-Performance Training. Furthermore, athletes like Mishka Beharry, Frank Waddell, and Nikolas Pollard were enrolled in the prestigious BWF Education Scholarship Programme, reflecting the association’s investment in future leaders of the sport.

Interestingly, young players delivered outstanding performances at regional and international events, signaling a bright future for the sport. At the Suriname Easter Junior Badminton Tournament, Under-11 athletes secured eight medals across Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles events. The CAREBACO Junior Tournament in Aruba added another eight medals to the tally, while the Costa Rica International saw Guyanese players earn a bronze medal in the Women’s Doubles event. The year (2024) concluded with four medals; one silver and three bronze at the Suriname International Women’s Singles Championship.

This surge in success marks a stark improvement compared to the five international medals secured the previous year, illustrating the association’s upward trajectory.

In a recent press release, which summarizing the year’s achievements, the GBA stated: “Our commitment to promoting badminton in Guyana through awareness initiatives, athlete development, and active participation in local and international tournaments has strengthened the foundation for badminton’s growth, fostering greater interest and success both locally and internationally.”

As the GBA celebrates its successes in 2024, it also sets the stage for even greater achievements in the future. With a clear vision, dedicated leadership, and a growing pool of talented athletes, the association is poised to elevate badminton in Guyana to unprecedented heights.

