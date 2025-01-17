Govt. to spend $75M more on $78M Maruranau Dormitory

… to construct kitchen and dining hall

Kaieteur News- With a $78 million contract already awarded to construct the Maruranau school dormitory in Region Nine, the government is preparing to spend an additional $75 million to build a kitchen and dining hall to complement the dormitory.

The project, which was recently awarded through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

According to NPTAB, the project has been awarded to Ck Construction & Transportation Services which will also be furnishing the dining hall.

This publication understands that in July 2024, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board had awarded a $78,373,640 contact to QA Civil Work to construct a new two-storey dormitory at Maruranau Village.

These facilities are being built to properly accommodate and serve the students who will be attending the Maruranau Secondary School when it is completed.

Kaieteur News reported that in November 2024, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand turned the sod to begin the construction of the $175 million Maruranau Secondary School.

The project which was awarded to Sheriff Construction Inc. for $175,525,300 by NPTAB is expected to be completed by June next year.

Minister Manickchand at the time said that the new secondary school will serve three main areas: Maruranau, Shea and Awarewanau Villages and will accommodate 400 students.

